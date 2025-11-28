Kazuto Ioka Will Return On New Year’s Eve In Tokyo, Will Face Maikel Ordosgoitti

Japanese star, indeed future Hall of Famer (surely!) Kazuto Ioka is used to fighting on New Year’s Eve, and he will do so again this year, once again in Tokyo. However, 36 year old Ioka is not accustomed to coming back following a defeat – in fact, from back-to-back defeats. Ioka, 31-4-1(16) was last seen losing his rematch with Fernando Martinez, this again on points, the rematch taking place back in May.

Now, the former four-weight world champion (105, 108, 112, 115-pounds) will move up to bantamweight where he will box a WBA elimination bout with Venezuela’s Maikel Ordosgoitti on the last day of 2025. It really would be some achievement if Ioka managed to become a five-weight world champion, and if he is successful against 24 year old Ordosgoitti, 15-1(14), he will get an opportunity to try and do it.

Can the Veteran Still Make History?

Ioka could well have opted to call it a career after the two losses to “Puma” Martinez, but the veteran former champ still has the desire. It’s always a big event when a card takes place in Japan on New Year’s Eve, and Ioka will have a lot to fight for on the night. Ordosgoitti has never been stopped, and his sole loss came up at featherweight. Ioka may be past his best at 36, but he will still rank as the best fighter Ordosgoitti has ever been in with.

How Much Does Ioka Have Left?

How much has Ioka got left and how much did those two 12-rounders with Martinez take out of him? Ioka has also never been stopped but you have to go back to December of 2023, to New Year’s Eve, to find his most recent win.

Can Iota bounce back, and can he win a world title at 118-pounds?