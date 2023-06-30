ESPN Weigh-In Results: Jared Anderson 243.4, Charles Martin 250.5

Earlier today, in Toledo, Ohio, four big guys climbed onto the scale to weigh-in ahead of tomorrow’s interesting heavyweight doubleheader, which will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Main event fighters Jared Anderson and “Prince” Charles Martin, a late replacement foe, each came in fit and ready to roll. Anderson, 14-0(14) tipped-in at 243.4 pounds, while former IBF heavyweight champ Martin, 29-3-1(26) came in at 250.5 pounds.

Both men have clearly put the work in for tomorrow’s fight. Martin, who came in at around two weeks’ notice, this when original Anderson foe Zhan Kossobutskiy was forced to pull out of the fight due to visa issues, weighed ten pounds heavier than today’s weight when he last fought. Martin has vowed to KO Anderson and “shock the boxing world,” and it seems the 37 year old has worked as hard as can be in an effort at doing just that.

Anderson, all smiles as he gets ready to “put on a show” before his hometown fans, is also lighter than he was for his last fight.

The heavyweight co-feature saw unbeaten duo Arslanbek Makhmudov and Raphael Akperjiori also come in in fighting shape. Russia’s Makhmudov, 16-0(15) weighed-in today at 263.4 pounds, while Nigeria’s Akperjiori came in at 255.5 pounds. Both men looked solid, with each man ready to try and retain his unbeaten record.

We should get some good action tomorrow, maybe even some great action. There are not too many fight fans who feel either fight has the proverbial snowball’s chance in hell of going the distance. Look instead for two KO’s tomorrow night, very possibly two violent KO’s.

Makhmudov is the pick here to win, possibly very quickly. As for the main event…..going out on a limb, the pick here is for Martin to score a knockdown and give Anderson additional trouble afterwards, before the 23 year old regroups and gets the mid-rounds stoppage win. In short, Anderson will get the win, but Martin will take something from the fight. “Prince” Charles is not here merely to make up the numbers. Some fans do smell possible upset with this fight.