‘Big Baby’ Jared Anderson predicts knockout of Charles Martin on Saturday night

Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson predicts that he’ll knock out former IBF champion Charles Martin this Saturday, July 1st, to keep his perfect record intact at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The 23-year-old Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) is facing a replacement opponent after his originally scheduled foe Zhan Kossobutskiy.

Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) is every bit as dangerous, and Anderson is going to need to be careful that he doesn’t square up like he normally does when he’s on the attack.

Anderson-Martin will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN, with the event kicking off at 10 pm ET.

“No pressure at all. I’m just happy to be here. I’m not worried about any type of pressure or influential experience being at home. I’m more than ready,” said Jared Anderson to Fighthype.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. So it was no problems, no issues,” said Anderson when asked about his thoughts on his originally scheduled opponent Zhan Kossobutskiy having visa issues and needing to be removed from the card.

Viewed by some as a future heavyweight champion, Anderson’s repeated comments about not being in love with boxing leaves some fans wondering if he’s got enough determination to stick it out when he’s faced with adversity.

Without a lot of motivation to hang in there when things start getting tough, it’s possible that Anderson could retire like we saw with Teofimo Lopez recently. Boxing is not a sport that you can succeed in without a strong desire to compete.

If Charles Martin gives Anderson problems on Saturday, will he possess the fortitude do stay in there, or will he quit?

Top Rank obviously can’t be too happy hearing Anderson talk in negative terms about his lack of love for boxing. With Teofimo retiring for similar reasons, it’s got to be a nightmare for Top Rank to hear Anderson sounding ambivalent about the sport.

“The same day I found out was the same day we found Charles Martin as the new opponent. There was no issue. They’re both southpaw and both talented fighters. So I’m ready.

“I was in Houston all the entire camp. Nothing new. I’m just ready to fight. I’m happy everybody has confidence in me. I know I have confidence in myself. So we’ll see the knockout on Saturday night.

“I’m going to say it to you like I said it to the last person I interviewed yesterday. You could love a girl but not be in love with her. I love boxing, but I’m not in love with boxing.

“It’s a means to an end. I got a love for it. I found love in this sport. I got a lot of attention with it, and I’m thankful for it. But I don’t have to be in love with it and be in love with it for the rest of my life,” said Anderson.