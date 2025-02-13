ESPN Official Weights: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis

Denys Berinchyk pulled a classic Tank Davis move at today’s weigh-in, shoving Keyshawn Davis when he stood in front of him, posing after the two had made weight for their main event fight this Friday night at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City. Berinchyk weighed 134.6 lbs and looked great, almost ready to step inside the ring.

Keyshawn Scary Skinny

For his part, Keyshawn was a thin, emaciated, Andersonville prison camp-looking 134.2 lbs, looking like he was at death’s door with weight loss. You could tell from looking at Keyshawn that he’s likely going to rehydrate 20+ lbs overnight and walk into the ring around 155 lbs on Friday night. He’s way too big to be still fighting at lightweight, but why he’s choosing to is understandable.

Weights

– Denys Berinchyk 134.6 vs. Keyshawn Davis 134.2

– Juanmita Lopez De Jesus 113.8 lbs vs. Bryan Santiago 113.6

– Abdullah Mason 136.2 vs. Manuel Jaimes 137

– Rohan Polanco 146.4 vs. Jean Carlos Torres 147

– Keon Davis 149.2 vs. Ira Johnson 148.2

– Jared Anderson 256.8 vs. Marios Kollias 235.4

– Nico Ali Walsh 157.2 vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. 157.8

When you have a 10 to 15 lb size advantage over your opponents at lightweight, like Keyshawn, you can beat fighters you usually wouldn’t if you were competing where you should be at welterweight.

Berinchyk’s Pushback

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) tried to disrespect WBO lightweight champion Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) by stepping in front of him to pose, blocking him from being seen by the crowd. Berinchyk wouldn’t allow that to happen, especially after the fruit basket gag that Keyshawn had pulled the day before. So, he did what any fighter would by shoving him hard, almost causing him to fall.

The security immediately stepped in to prevent the two from exchanging blows. You could tell from the smug look on Berinchyk’s face that he was pleased with what he’d done to Keyshawn. It was like the look of a mission accomplished. Berinchyk had been successful in his battle plan to put Davis in his place.