Trainer Joe Gallagher Reveals His Is Battling Stage Four Cancer

In upsetting news, ace-trainer Joe Gallagher has revealed he is battling stage four bowel and liver cancer. The 56-year-old trainer of champions – including Scott Quigg, Lawrence Okolie, Natasha Jonas, Anthony Crolla, Callum Smith, Paul Butler, and others – has stated how he has started chemotherapy treatments.

The trainer from Manchester spoke with The Manchester Evening News, and he said that since being diagnosed, he has been “trying to carry on as normal as possible while I processed things.”

Gallagher, a person about whom nobody has a bad word to say, is currently working with fighters like Okolie (who recently said of Gallagher that he is the perfect trainer for him as he continues to try and move up to the top of the heavyweight division), and it seems keeping busy is the best way for him. A man who has been around the sport he loves for many years, we, of course, all hope Joe can and will beat this awful disease.

“It’s been a lot to take in these past few months,” Gallagher said. “I just wanted to carry on as normal as I can while I processed things. I would like to say no matter how busy life gets, your health should always come first. I didn’t have any major symptoms, so if you feel something isn’t right, no matter how small, please don’t put it off – please go and get checked, as it could save your life.”

Gallagher, battling bravely as he is, thinks of other people. A selfless person, indeed. There are right now a number of articles reporting on Joe’s battle with cancer, and it shows the enormous popularity Gallagher has, along with the respect he has, that so many people in the boxing world are thinking of him at this time.

It’s not clear how many fights Joe will work during the coming months, but as he said – “I know I have to prioritize my health at this time, yet boxing is giving me that bit of escapism I need right now.”

Again, all our best wishes go out to Joe.