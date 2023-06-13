Errol Spence warns Terence Crawford, “we’re have Crawfish Bowl on July 29th

Errol Spence Jr & Terence Crawford met today for their first press conference ahead of their undisputed welterweight championship showdown next month on July 29th on Showtime pay-per-view.

IBF/WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) let WBO single belt holder Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) know what’s in store for him next month, saying it’s going to be a “Crawfish Bowl,” meaning he’s going fry him up on a pan and serve him to all the fans that will be tuning in live on Showtime PPV and at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During some of the back & forth between the two champions, Spence pointed out that Crawford’s resume is inflated, filled with weak opposition, courtesy of the many years he was protected by his previous promoters at Top Rank, who fed him tender Hors D’oeuvre without ever getting to the main course of veal cordon bleu smothered with gravy.

Had Crawford stayed with Top, they would have eventually matched him against Spence and some of the other killers at 147, but he seemed to lose patience after being fed one tomato can too many.

Considering the opposition that Crawford, he’s going to be cutting his teeth for the first time against a truly world-class fighter during his long 15-year career.

You can’t count Shawn Porter because he was totally shot by the time he fought Crawford, just a useless she’ll of the fighter he’d been two years earlier when Spence beat him down.

Spence: “We’re going to have a Crawfish Bowl”

Errol Spence: “This is the biggest fight I feel like in boxing right now. This is a legendary fight and is definitely an old-school fight. It’s the fight my dad used to talk to me about and older people tell me about, where you had Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Tommy Hearns, you had Duran and all of them.

“You had De La Hoya and Trinidad and fighting again. You had the best fighting the best, and finally, we’re at this point where you know me and Terence Crawford had to get on the phone and talk about it, and now it’s finally happening. The best fighting the best.

“I feel it’s an old school fight, creme de la creme, and it’s going to prove not only who the best welterweight in the world is but who the best fighter in the world is. You know my mentality. It’s to go out and win and go all out and give everything.

“His mentality is the same thing. I want everyone to tune in on July 29th and come to the fight, and we’re going to have a Crawfish Bowl. So everyone, make sure they’re there. It’s going to be enough for everybody,” said Spence.