Errol Spence “Seriously Injured” In Car Accident, But “Expected To Survive”

Numerous reports have informed how Errol Spence has been “seriously injured” and is in intensive care after being involved in a car smash. CBS 11 News in Texas broke the story, and apparently Spence’s Ferrari flipped over “multiple times,” throwing the driver, Spence, clean out of the car. Pictures of the banged up white Ferrari that have been released show clearly and graphically how serious the smash was.





Now in hospital, to where he was airlifted, the reigning WBC/IBF welterweight champion is literally fighting for his life. Well wishers have been sending in good thoughts since hearing about the accident. It is not yet known to what extent Spence has been injured.

Spence was reportedly driving his car at 3AM and some reports say the 29 year old was not wearing a seatbelt as he drove home from a local nightclub. It is sketchy as far as how fast Spence was driving the Ferrari, with police reports merely stating how he was going at a “high rate of speed.” Spence’s car is belived to have been the only vehicle involved in the crash.





Over the years, the sport of boxing has lost too many great fighters to either car smashes or to motorbike accidents. It is to be hoped the superbly talented Spence does not get added to this tragic list.

Former foe Kell Brook, from whom “The Truth,” as the unbeaten Spence is known, took the IBF welterweight title to first become champion, sent out a message via social media a short time ago: “Get well soon Champ! Thoughts are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.”

Again, the extent of Spence’s injuries is not yet known but of course all boxing fans the world over join Brook in wishing Spence and full and fast recovery. It’s too early to discuss how the accident may or may not affect Spence’s boxing career.

Spence, 26-0(21) fought just 12 days ago when he defeated Shawn Porter via split decision in a Fight Of The Year candidate.