Errol Spence ready to become undisputed 147-lb champion against Terence Crawford

IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is ready to capture the last belt he needs to become undisputed 147-lb champ against WBO belt-holder Terence Crawford on July 29th.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is convinced that he’s going to defeat Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) to claim that last belt to round out his collection in their headliner on Showtime pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This fight is going to be interesting to see how well Crawford performs against a fighter that isn’t 100% washed and is mediocre to begin with, as he’s been pretty lucky during his 15-year career with the match-making that has been done for him by his promoters & management.

We’ll see whether Crawford can stand up to the firepower or Spence or if he’ll be on the run like we witnessed in his past fights with Viktor Postol and Felix Diaz.

This is a fight that Spence has wanted since Crawford moved up to the welterweight division in 2018. It’s now finally possible for Errol, but it cost him a year of his career, painstakingly negotiating with Crawford to get the bout across the line.

If Crawford wants this to be a boxing match conducted from long range, he could find that out that Spence is more than a match for him in that kind of tactical fight.

Spence will need to beat Crawford twice for him to be able to move on from this rivalry because there’s a rematch clause in the contract.

Errol could have moved up to 154 already and likely made more money fighting Jermell Charlo or Tim Tszyu, but he wanted this match-up.

Brian Custer: “Who is the biggest threat to the 147-pound division? Obviously, you guys are at the top, but in the future. Is it Boots Ennis or is it Vergil Ortiz?” said Brian on his Youtube channel.

Errol Spence: “I would say both. Vergil is a Texas boy. He’s very tough. He’s one of these guys that is going to fight; give it his all. I wish him the best. I know he had a condition or whatever. I wish the best through that, but Jaron Ennis is nasty too.

“He’s very skilled, very talented. He looks like he’s super hungry and dedicated. So they’re both going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Brian: “Which one do you identify with more? The Truth, Big Fish, or Man Down?”

Spence: “The Truth.”

Brian: “What did you think when Rolly Romero came here and said he is coming for Errol Spence at 147 and is going to take you out.”

Spence: “He’s a nut. He lost to that old [Ismael Barroso]. He needs to rematch him. He didn’t look too good. The referee [Tony Weeks] helped him out.

“That ref is usually good, but that old man was on his a**. I was like, ‘He’s going to lose against a grandpa, man.’ I was like, ‘He’s going to lose to somebody’s grandpa.’ He dropped he dropped him and everything. I was like, ‘He’s in trouble.'”

Brian: “Frank Martin, that’s your fighter, do you think he’s ready for Tank Davis?”

Spence: “Frank is ready. He’s definitely ready for everybody in the 135 division. He’s super focused, super dedicated. I send him text messages all the time, telling him to stay focused. ‘You right there, stay hungry. Just make sure you stay the course because it’s there, and opportunities like this don’t last forever. Stay the course and stay focused.’

“He’s definitely ready for everybody.”

Brian: “Last but not least, will you be the undisputed welterweight champion the next time we speak?”

Spence: “Definitely the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. The first-ever.”