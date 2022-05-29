Erislandy Lara defeats Spike O’Sullivan – Boxing Results

Erislandy Lara Declares He Is “Still A Force” After Scoring Stoppage Win Over Spike O’Sullivan

Erislandy Lara has seemingly been around forever. The Cuban defector turned pro back in July of 2008 and the 39 year old has been fighting quality operators, from 154 and up, ever since. But still, after all this time, Lara feels he has been avoided by the top names. Last night on the Tank Davis-Rolly Romero card, Lara showed he has a good deal left to offer in hammering a game but outclassed Gary Spike O’Sullivan to eighth round defeat.

Defending his WBA “regular” middleweight strap, Lara counter-punched, he connected with sharp shots and he basically did as he pleased as he allowed O’Sullivan to try and attack him. It wasn’t exactly thrilling stuff yet at the same time it wasn’t dull. Lara is a superb fighter, as smart and as skilled as they come. Lara decked his man in round four and he finished him off in the eighth to improve to 29-3-3(17). 37 year old O’Sullivan falls to 31-5(21).

Lara – beaten only by Paul Williams (this back in 2011, the decision in favour of “The Punisher” roundly criticised), Canelo Alvarez (the 2014 decision awarded to Canelo also a somewhat debatable one), and Jarrett Hurd (the 2018 decision yet another close one) – said post-fight that he aims for bigger fights at middleweight, adding that he is “still a force.”

That he is, but who at 160 really wants to fight this clever, tricky veteran southpaw? Lara, even at age 39, is capable of making any fighter look foolish. And for those people who say Lara is a boring fighter, it should be pointed out how he has now won three of his last four fights by KO; these four fights following his controversial 2019 draw with Brian Castano

Lara spoke about his “new style” last night.

“This new style that I’m demonstrating is for all the boxers to show them how I can fight now, just being able to change up,” Lara said. “I’m a smart boxer, a slick boxer, that’s what I did tonight.”

Is there anyone at elite level wishing to try and take Lara’s middleweight belt?