Erislandy Lara decisions Greg Vendetti – Boxing Results

WBA Super Welterweight Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (27-3-3, 15 KOs) defeated Greg Vendetti (22-4-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111) in a 12-round showdown headlining FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

(Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions)

Lara, using his counter punching and superior boxing skills, outworked Vendetti, landing 161 total punches to Vendetti’s 88.

“Tonight, I dominated the fight,” said Lara. “After this performance, I’m looking to step in the ring with any of the other champions.

“I definitely want the winner of Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario. If that fight can be made, I’ll be ready to go.”

The co-main event featured a super middleweight slugfest as Vladimir Hernandez (12-4, 6 KOs) defeated rugged veteran Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo (26-8, 21 KOs) by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 98-92) in a 10-round contest.

In an all-action bout that set a CompuBox record for combined punches thrown in a super middleweight scrap (2,137), both fighters landed their share of solid punches. Hernandez got off to a good start, winning the early rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Angulo took control in the middle rounds, landing the more significant punches and seemed to start wearing down Hernandez. However, Hernandez managed to get his second wind and was able to tough it out, applied the presser in the closing stanzas, and did enough to earn the hard-fought victory.

The FOX broadcast also featured an eight-round super lightweight matchup as Abram Martinez (8-0-1, 6 KOs) fought Luis Arcon (10-0-1, 10 KOs) to a split draw (76-74 Martinez, 76-74 Arcon, 75-75) in a special bonus feature.

Martinez dominated the early action, scoring a knockdown in the second round with a pair of sharp left hooks to Arcon’s jaw.

Arcon came on late, though, and in the closing seconds of the final frame was able to knock down Martinez with a left hook and right hand combination that prove