Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian 2 Final Punch Stats

Challenger Karen Chukhadzhian landed more shots on IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis than any other opponent he’s faced during his eight-year pro career last Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Chukhadzhian (24-3, 13 KOs) came up short, losing a 12-round unanimous decision, but Ennis knew he’d been in a fight afterward. His speech seemed slower, his face bruised and his lips swollen from the many hard shots he’d taken from Chukhadzhian.

Team Ennis made many excuses for why the fight was so tough. The most common excuse was that Boots wasn’t motivated for the fight against Chukhadzhian because he’d beaten him last year. It looked like a case of Chukhadzhian’s skills being a problem for Ennis.

Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian Final Punch Stats

Jaron Ennis: Landed 224 of 730 shots for a 30.7% connect rate.

Chukhadzhian: landed 173 of 522 punches for a 33.1% connect rate.

Ennis, 27, won the fight by a 12-round unanimous decision with scores of 119-107, 117-109, and 116-110. He knocked Chukhadzhian down in round five, and he was docked a point for holding in round ten. Some fans felt the referee showed favoritism toward Boots because he did not deduct a point from Boots for all the low blows.

After the fight, Ennis said he’ll move up to 154 if he can’t get a fight against one of the champions at 147. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, sounds optimistic that he’ll be able to set up a fight with one of the champions now because Ennis looked vulnerable against Chukhadzhian.

“No one really wanted to see this fight. I took this fight because I wanted to stay busy,” said Jaron Ennis to the media, discussing why he chose to fight Karen Chukhadzhian. “I didn’t want to sit around for a year. I’m not trying to be stale and stuff like that.”

This excuse by Ennis was one of the things he mentioned for why he looked poor against Chukhadzhian, which is why some fans felt that he didn’t show class by failing to give credit to his conquer.

“That’s my mandatory. I had to fight him. I said I wanted to get these belts at 147, but if I can’t get them, 154, here I come,” said Ennis. “I was ready for anything he had. I could have been way better. I listened more this time. I’ll fight anybody. I’m the best at this weight.”

It’s probable that Ennis will stay at 147 because Hearn will set something up against one of the champions or match him against contenders Conor Benn or Ryan Garcia.

“I want to be undisputed at 154. If these guys are playing around, and I can’t get a top name, I’m going to 154. I’ll be comfortable and way better. I’m okay with that. If I go to 154, it is what it is. I’m going to campaign there. I’m going to be way stronger and way better. The best is yet to come. You haven’t seen nothing yet,” said Boots.