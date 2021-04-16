Efe Ajagba Wants Daniel Dubois, Tony Yoka, Joe Joyce

Courtesy of his spinetingling, highlight reel KO win over Brian Howard at the weekend, unbeaten Nigerian powerhouse Efe Ajagba is making a good amount of fight fans wonder if he is the hardest-punching young heavyweight out there today. Some have even dubbed Ajagba “the next Deontay Wilder.” There is no doubting Ajagba’s brutal punching ability, the 15-0(12) hope having shown power in both hands.

It is this ability to take a man out with either fist that convinces Ajagba himself that he is “the hardest punching heavyweight in the world right now.” 26 year old Ajagba spoke with Fansided, and he spoke about who he wants to fight next.

“I’d like to fight Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce, and Tony Yoka,” Ajagba said. “I would love to fight Daniel Dubois. I’m the hardest punching heavyweight ever in the world, right now. I have the skills, and I have the reach, and I have the power in both arms.”

Whoever Ajagba fights next, it will be a fight many fans be tuning in to watch. Dubois was of course being touted as the next big thing at heavyweight himself, until he ran into “Juggernaut” Joyce and was ran over. We have yet to see if Dubois can bounce back from that stoppage loss, as well as from the nasty eye injury “Dynamite” suffered in the fight.

Ajagba against Yoka would be interesting. The unbeaten Frenchman has shown power himself, especially when he took out former WBC heavyweight title challenger Johann Duhaupas in a round last September. Yoka, 10-0(8) is even taller than Ajagba, at 6’7.” Joyce is hoping for a world title shot so he may look at a fight with Ajagba as far too risky with too little reward in return. And who could really blame him?

But if Ajagba keeps on taking heads off he will get the big fights. Can Ajagba go all the way and become a world champion? It promises to be a whole lot of fun finding out. That KO of Howard was just sick.