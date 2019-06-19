Eddie Hearn Says Ruiz/Joshua Rematch Will Take Place Between November 16 and December 14

Promoter Eddie Hearn, in speaking with Sky Sports, states that the big return fight between heavyweights Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua will go ahead between the dates of November 16th and December 14th. Hearn added how no less than five different countries have been in touch, expressing their desire to host the fight. Hearn, though, says that if it is down to him it will be in either the UK or in New York, scene of course of big underdog Ruiz’ massive upset win.





Hearn says the date and venue of the fight should be worked out next week some time. Hearn also said that Joshua has a real desire to fight the return at Madison Square Garden in an attempt to avenge his first pro loss at the same venue he was upset in.

“The job over the next week now is just to finalize the details of just where and when that will be,” Hearn said of Ruiz/Joshua II. “I can’t tell you too much, just because I don’t know other than, between November 16 and December 14 will be the date of the fight. For me, it’s a straight decision between the UK or America. A sensible man would say, ‘Do it in the UK.’ Anthony feels it would be special to rewrite history and get the win at Madison Square Garden. It’s really not about the money so much, it’s just about where we believe this fight should take place and those decisions will be made in the next week.”





Ruiz of course wants the fight to be in the U.S, or Mexico, but the guaranteed big, big money the fight would generate, and pay Ruiz, in the UK might well sway him and his team. It’s a huge fight, arguably a bigger heavyweight title fight rematch than Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury II, and fans are split when it comes to who wins. Did AJ merely have a bad night – a very bad night – on June 1, or has “Destroyer” Ruiz got his number?

Wherever we find out isn’t paramount. As long as we do find out.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of experts urging Joshua to avoid an immediate rematch with Ruiz, that this is a dangerous move. Joshua, however, seems to have made his mind up: he wants revenge. Now, can he get it?