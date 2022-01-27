Eddie Hearn exposes Tyson Fury, says he don’t want Usyk, prefers EASY one in March

Promoter Eddie Hearn slammed Tyson Fury on Thursday, exposing him by revealing that he doesn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk next and prefers a “little easy one in March” against a soft opponent rather than to risk his hide against the unbeaten three-belt heavyweight champion from Ukraine.’

Why doesn’t Fury want to fight the unbeaten former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk? Well, if you look at how Usyk humiliated Anthony Joshua last September in North London, you can up with a good idea why Fury doesn’t fancy it.

Hearn states that Anthony Joshua was ready & willing to step aside like a good one, but Fury doesn’t want to face the unbeaten Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).

Subsequently, Fury will now need to defend his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory Dillian Whyte, and Hearn believes that Tyson will lose that fight by knockout.

The WBC’s purse bid for the Fury-Whyte fight is this Friday, January 28th, and Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing promotion will likely win that.

Once that happens, Hearn will decide when and where the Fury vs. Whyte fight will take place, and Tyson will need to dance to his tune unless he wants to vacate his WBC strap.

Hearn revealed to iFL TV that Fury “doesn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk next. What Tyson Fury wants to do is have a little easy one in March. Now he’s gonna have to fight Dillian Whyte and, by the way, after all this kerfuffle, he’ll get beat by Dillian Whyte, he’ll get knocked out by Dillian Whyte.”

You hate to say it but Hearn is probably right about Fury wanting no part of Usyk, preferring an “easy one” for his next fight on March 28th.

As fat and as bloated as Fury looked in his recent workout with Joseph Parker, there’s little chance he would trim off enough of that weight to be ready for a talent like Usyk by March. That stubborn fat isn’t going to come off in just two months.

“We’d be willing to see a long-form [step-aside] agreement that’d give Anthony Joshua the opportunity to fight the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. But the reality is Fury is the one that’s decided he doesn’t wanna fight Usyk next. That is the truth,” Hearn continued.

It’s fair to say that Joshua probably would step aside, but what’s the point now? If Fury doesn’t want any part of fighting a talent like Usyk, Joshua might as well give it his best shot and show him what it’s like to have courage.

After all that trash-talking by Fury, it’s so bad to see him back out of fighting Usyk. There are no words.

Hopefully, Joshua doesn’t do the same thing, leaving Usyk with no one to fight in April.