Canelo Offered Two-Fight Deal By Hearn: Dmitry Bivol, Gennady Golovkin

Who will superstar Canelo Alvarez fight next? The Mexican warrior sure has plenty of options – will he stay at 168, fight at light-heavyweight again, or will Canelo even go for a belt at cruiserweight? Thanks to Eddie Hearn, Canelo now has two more options. As per a news story in The Mirror, Hearn has offered Canelo a two-fight deal consisting of a fight with light-heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol and former bitter foe Gennady Golovkin.

Canelo, if he takes Hearn’s offer, would face WBA 175 pound champ Bivol of Russia first and he would then have that we-all-still-want-to-see-it third battle with Triple-G. Canelo as we know is a promotional free entity; he calls the shots on who, when and where he fights. It’s a great position to be in and Canelo will no doubt be mulling over Hearn’s offer. Also in The Mirror article is news that PBC and Showtime have offered Canelo a deal to face middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. This too is an interesting fight, but is Canelo still interested in fighting at 160 pounds?

From a fan perspective, as good as Charlo is – unbeaten at 32-0(22) and holder of the WBC middleweight belt since June of 2019 – and as good as a Canelo-Charlo fight would very likely be, it is Hearn’s offer that most appeals; primarily because we all really do still want to see that third battle with GGG. Officially, Canelo is 1-0-1 with Golovkin yet plenty of fans (this one included) feel GGG won both fights with Canelo. There is certainly unfinished business here.

So if Canelo takes Hearn’s offer (and it would be fascinating to see how much money Hearn is offering Canelo), he would have his second fight up at 175 pounds and, if successful against Bivol, who is currently unbeaten at 19-0(11), Canelo would then presumably drop back down to fight GGG; most likely at 168 pounds. Golovkin, who hasn’t fought in over a year, would presumably take the third fight; what other equally lucrative options does GGG have right now?

Let’s see what Canelo decides to do next. Which of these two reported offers would YOU like to see Canelo take?