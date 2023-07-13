Eddie Hearn doubts Teofimo vs. Haney fight gets made, expects Devin to face Prograis

Eddie Hearn says he doesn’t believe the fight between WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney will happen. Hearn doesn’t feel the fight will get past the negotiation stages, if there are any.

With two popular stars like Teofimo (19-1, 18 KOs) and Haney (30-0, 15 KOs), it would be a massive undertaking to try and get a deal that both would be happy with, particularly if it means one has to agree to be the B-side.

Teofimo holds the WBO 140-lb, so he’s not going to give, and Haney, fresh off his win over Vasily Lomachenko and still holding the undisputed championship at 135, probably won’t accept Teo being the A-side.

Hearn says he feels he can still put together a fight between Haney and WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis, who he promotes.

Haney has already expressed interest in fighting Prograis, but that was before Teofimo said he would fight him next. Devin may be seeing dollar signs in his head, and he could feel that Teofimo is the direction to go.

“Fights that get negotiated online rarely happen. I think Teofimo is great, but the chances of Devin Haney and Teofimo agreeing to a deal are very slim,” said Eddie Hearn to Fighthype when asked about his thoughts on a potential fight between Devin Haney & WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

Obviously, it’s not like Hearn doesn’t have a vested interest in the Teofimo vs. Haney fight NOT happening. He clearly wants to set up a deal between Haney and Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) because it’s a fight that Hearn needs to try and turn the 34-year-old Regis into a star.

Prograis looked terrible in his debut with Matchroom, struggling against the defensive-minded Danielito Zorrilla last June and looking afraid after being dropped in the first round and hurt in the second.

“I believe Regis Prograis is a fight that can be made. I know Devin wants that fight,” said Hearn. “I don’t think we’re too far away from a deal for him. We’ve now sent Regis Prograis an offer, and we’re discussing that at the moment, and we’ll see what happens.”

Haney did want the Prograis fight, but that was before Teofimo said he would fight him. Has Haney changed his mind about fighting Prograis? I bet that’s the reality Hearn will soon discover.

“I think it’s a tremendous fight and a good fight for both,” said Hearn about the Haney vs. Prograais clash. “I think it’s a fight that can happen for him [Haney] to try and become a champion at 140, and I believe Regis Prograis can win that fight.

“I believe it’s a great fight for him as well. So hopefully, that’s a fight that can get made. Regis would be happy to fight Teofimo, Ryan Garcia, Subriel Matias, or any of those guys.

“Obviously, Rolly is the one that everyone wants to fight. Regis needs that big fight, in my opinion, and I think he’ll get it.

“The WBC has ordered the mandatory for Sandor Martin. Obviously, he fought Teofimo Lopez. It’s not a big fight for us [Prograis & Matchroom], to be honest, and it’s not a fight that I’m overly interested in because I want to make a big fight for Regis, but obviously, it’s his mandatory, and we’ll see what happens.

“I don’t know enough about it. I think it was found underneath someone else’s seat or whatever,” said Hearn about Haney being arrested last night for having a concealed weapon in his vehicle in Hollywood, California.

“All I can tell you is what I know about the man. He’s an outstanding citizen, he’s a well-mannered individual, and has no violence in him at all. I guess the truth will play out, and I’m sure Devin has his reasons, and someone has his reasons, and as I said, he’s a good kid.

“It’ll obviously be a process that he has to go through, well above the laws of Matchroom, providing he’s cleared to fight, which I think he will be. Obviously, those conversations will continue.