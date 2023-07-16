Results: Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo Fight Outcome & Reactions

Josh Kelly dominated the world-ranked Gabriel Corzo in Newcastle last night – and then immediately called out two big name domestic rivals.

Kelly defended his WBO International super welterweight title, live around the world on DAZN at the Wasserman Boxing event, with a unanimous points win over the previously unbeaten Corzo.

The 29-year-old, rated No2 in the world heading into the fight, is now ready for major fights and Kelly either wants a shot at the WBO world title or showdowns with Conor Benn or Chris Eubank Junior.

Kelly, who defeated Corzo with judges’ scores of 120-107, 120-107 and 117-110, told DAZN: “I want big fights. I want those big names, the Eubanks and the Benns.

“I would welcome any of those names to the north east. Any of those names, they have my number. I will take those dangerous fights.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “This man is going to be a world champion, but what’s next?

“We will push for that No1 spot with the WBO, but there are also a lot of names out there and some of them are looking for fights.

“They want the big fights in the autumn and this win sets that up nicely. There is going to be a big end to the year for Josh.”

Adam Booth, Kelly’s coach, said: “I would let him off the leash tomorrow.

“It is time for Josh to show the level he is at and put him in with someone who is a name and who wants to throw their hands.

“Everyone loves big domestic showdowns, so let’s make the fights because they are the fights the British people want to see.”

The Wasserman Boxing show, delivered in association with William Hill, also saw Liam Dillon crowned the new British super featherweight champion, after an enthralling contest with Qais Ashfaq.

Chloe Watson warmed up for a potential European flyweight title shot, with an accomplished display, Codie Smith dazzled once more and Ben Marksby extended his unbeaten record.

Full Results:

Oliver Zaren 40-36 Jay Byrne

Owen Rees WTKO3 Marius Istrate

Kai Richmond WRTD2 Karl Sampson

Tom Summerbell 40-36 Dimtri Protkunas

Samuel Antwi WTKO3 Ruben Angulo

Troy Williamson 60-54 Ramiro Blanco

Chloe Watson 80-72 Belen Valdebenito

Ben Marksby 59-55 Ricardo Fernandez

Qais Ashfaq 115-112, 112-115, 110-117 Liam Dillon

Codie Smith 40-36 Francisco Rodriguez

Steven Robinson 74-79 Franklin Ignatius

Josh Kelly 120-107, 120-107, 117-110 Gabriel Corzo