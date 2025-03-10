Dubois, Wardley-Clarke, Azim Scoop Up Awards At British Boxing Board Of Control Awards Show

It was a prestigious night last night in London, this as the annual British Boxing Board of Control Awards show took place. And the heavyweights pretty much took centre stage. Daniel Dubois, the reigning IBF heavyweight champion, was handed the Boxer of the Year award, while the first brutal slugfest between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke, which was scored a draw after 12 pulsating rounds, was named as the Fight of the Year.

Light-welterweight Adam Azim took home the Young Fighter of the Year award, the 22 year old being 13-0 right now and aiming, he said last night, to land a world title shot later on this year. While Don Charles, the trainer of Dubois, picked up the Trainer of the Year award.

Dubois, who hasn’t boxed since his sensational KO win over former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, this due to Dubois falling ill with a virus just before his scheduled fight with Joseph Parker, may be again challenging unified heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk next. Dubois is convinced, as are his supporters, that he can and will get the win over Usyk this time around. If so, Dubois will be picking up a whole lot of additional awards at the end of the year!

Wardley and Clarke met again as we know, and this time, quite shockingly, Wardley wiped Clarke out in a round, Fabio damaging the jaw of “Big Fraze” as he got the quick win. Next up for Wardley, it will likely be a fight with Kubrat Pulev, who holds a version of the WBA heavyweight title. While Clarke will begin his rebuild in a fight with Ebenezer Tetteh.

There were plenty of big names in attendance at last night’s show, including Barry McGuigan, Jamie Moore, Joe Gallagher, and of course all the fighters who won awards themselves. One fighter who was unable to make it was Mikaela Mayer, who won the BBB of C Overseas Boxer of the Year award. Mayer sent her apologies for not being able to make it.

All in all, though, a great night. As always.