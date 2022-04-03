Dmitry Bivol: “I have enough to win this fight” against Canelo Alvarez

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol believes he has enough skills, power, and talent to defeat Canelo Alvarez on May 7th. Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) isn’t worried about the judges because he thinks he’ll defeat Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) in such a manner that he’ll have his hand raised.

Canelo, 5’8″, is giving away a lot of size against Bivol, but the two will probably weigh close to the same when they enter the ring on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The reason for that is Bivol is a small light heavyweight, who could easily campaign as a super middleweight if he chose to fight in that weight class.

Canelo hasn’t been beaten since his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013, although some would argue that he should have an additional four defeats in his resume.

If Bivol can beat Canelo, it would be shocking but not entirely surprising. Canelo looked human against Erislandy Lara, Gennadiy Golovkin, Austin Trout, and Miguel Cotto.

For boxing, it would be bad if Bivol because Canelo because it would get in the way of the trilogy match between him and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. Many fans are looking forward to seeing the trilogy match between Canelo and Golovkin.

“It doesn’t matter. I have 12 rounds to fight him. If I do my job good, I win. It doesn’t matter about the judges or something else. I just want to do good inside of me. If I feel good, I win and people will see it,” said Dmitry Bivol to Fight Hub TV when asked if he’s worried about the judges for his fight against Canelo Alvarez.

“To be honest, I don’t envision it now. It’s too early,” said Bivol when asked how he envisions his fight with Canelo in his mind. “If you envision every day before the fight, you’ll just be burning.

“Sometimes I do it, but it’s not from the first round to twelve. It’s just sometimes combinations I do, and I think, ‘Oh, I can use it in the fight or just like that.

“I’m confident and I believe it to be, and I’m ready [to fight Canelo]. All my career, I supported them,” said Bivol when told that the Klitschkos don’t think the Canelo-Bivol fight should take place because of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

“I like their boxing because they use a lot of jabs. I support them, and I wish them all the best and respect for their careers. I’m not a politician, and sport and politicians are different things.

“It’s really said that former sportsman, former athletes to shake the sport and politics and something else. They know the sport is different. Sport should unite people.

“Because I’ve been in boxing since I remembered myself,” said Bivol when asked why he thinks he’ll defeat Canelo on May 7th.

Bivol has the amateur pedigree, and the talent to definitely beat Canelo. As Tim Bradley said, Bivol can’t afford to let the fight be close because the judges will give it the A-side Canelo.

“I won most of my fights in my amateur career and in my pro career,” said Bivol. “I have a lot of experience, but not enough pro experience like Canelo, but a lot of amateur experience.

“I had 283 fights, and I believe in my skills and my team believes in me. I just believe I can do it. Why not? I’m a champion in the light heavyweight division. He’s from another division. I just believe in my skills.

“I have enough to win this fight, I believe it,” said Bivol on him having enough to beat Canelo.

Bivol definitely has enough talent to beat Canelo, as long as he doesn’t run out of gas or get caught with a big shot like Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders.