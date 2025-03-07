“Disrespectful”: William Scull Slams Premature Canelo-Crawford Talk, Vows to Upset Alvarez

IBF super middleweight champion William Scull says it’s “disrespectful” that fans and the media are already talking about unified three-belt champ Canelo Alvarez facing Terence Crawford on September 13th.

People assume that Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) will defeat Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) before meeting for their May 3rd undisputed championship at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Turki Alalshikh was even bringing up “the big fight” subject with Canelo during Thursday’s kickoff press conference in New York City, wanting him to say the words of what he’s going to do if he captures the IBF title from Scull to become undisputed.

Scull’s Disrespect

Scull, 5’11 1/2″, towered over Canelo during the face-off with him today, and he showed that he’s got the size to win this fight. The only thing that Scull needs to win is a good chin, a steady work rate and decent power. Canelo lost rounds in his last two fights against Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia by tiring out and not throwing enough in the second half of the contests.

Turki didn’t want Canelo to bring his WBC belt on stage during the face off, choosing instead to have the Ring undisputed belt. But if he’s going to use just his titles in his new league, it seems he should have started right away with this fight. If he had done that, it would have defeated the whole purpose in Canelo fighting Scull. The reason given for him choosing this guy was it allowed him to become a two-time undisputed champ.