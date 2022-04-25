Dillian Whyte wants a rematch, says Fury used “illegal” 2-handed push

Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte says he wants a rematch with Tyson Fury because he was injured by an “illegal” shove in the sixth round that caused him to fall & hit the back of his head on the canvas last Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London.

It’s highly improbable that Fury will grant Dillian his wish for a rematch because he says he’s retiring from the sport to focus on exhibition matches & WWE wrestling.

Interestingly, Fury’s two-handed shove of Whyte is the type of move that one would see in a professional wrestling match. Perhaps, Fury was getting some early practice for a new career in the WWE by shoving Whyte to the canvas rather than hitting him to get him to go down.

Fury showed good wrestling form with the two-handed shove. If you look at some of the old wrestlers like Haystacks Calhoun from the 1970s.

Fury’s shove was a vintage move. It was a beautiful Haystacks-eque two-handed shove by Fury to help send Whyte to the canvas back-first.

Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) admits that he was stunned by a right uppercut from the 33-year-old WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) late in the sixth.

Fury then finished the job by reaching out and giving him a two-handed push, causing Whyte to fall backward onto the canvas and supposedly hitting his head.

“He said he’ll retire. I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go,” said Dillian Whyte to Sky Sports Boxing.

Most boxing fans would agree that if Fury does choose to come back, it’ll be to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch because he’ll make a fortune fighting one of them.

There’s virtually no chance of Fury running it back with Dillian, as it wouldn’t sell a second time after the way the fight played out. It wasn’t competitive at all, and there was almost action.

This isn’t a criticism of Fury, but he didn’t look great on offense. His offense was essentially flicking jabs, and right hands followed up immediately by grabbing & leaning.

Fury uses his size to win fights, but he’s not particularly entertaining to watch like other heavyweights such as Joshua, Usyk, and Deontay Wilder.

“When the uppercut landed, I was buzzed, and he proper full-on pushed me, and I fell over, and I hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal,” said Whyte.

Well, obviously pushing your opponent to the canvas isn’t allowed, but the referee might not have seen the wrestling move by Fury. If he had, you can argue Whyte should have been given time to recover.

“This isn’t wrestling; this is boxing, but as usual, they let Tyson Fury do what he wants and get away with it,” said Whyte. “I should have been allowed extra time to recover and carry on fighting.”

“He pushed me and then went and said to the referee, ‘Don’t let the fight carry on,'” said Dillian.

Top Rank’s highlights don’t include the knockdown. Why?