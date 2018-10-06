Dillian Whyte vs. Luis Ortiz: A Fight Worth The Risk?

Dillian Whyte has already taken and won, not one, but two final elimination bouts in an effort at getting himself a crack at a world title, but the British heavyweight could engage in another before the year is out. Whyte and Cuban dangerman Luis Ortiz have been exchanging words, with call-outs and more call-outs, and Whyte has now called for Ortiz to fight him on December 22.





Promoter Eddie Hearn, speaking with IFLTV, said that he would “love to make Whyte-Ortiz on December 22,” and that he had even been in talks with Ortiz’ people (though not about a fight between the southpaw and his fighter from London). Now, Hearn says, if a rematch deal between Whyte and fellow Brit Dereck Chisora cannot be made for the date (a sequel to the 12-round war Chisora and Whyte had in December of 2016 being the fight Hearn was originally working on and may still make), it could possibly be Whyte Vs. Ortiz on Dec. 22 instead. And if this fight is indeed made it will be good news for everyone (apart from Chisora, who may have no Plan-B).

Hearn said to IFL that the fight would have to be agreed to by all concerned by “the end of next week, we’ve got to know,” but that if Ortiz wants the fight, Whyte “is ready.” Hearn said Whyte Vs. Ortiz could be a WBC final elimination bout.

Much credit would have to go out to both heavyweight contenders should they face one another in a hugely risky fight; to Whyte especially, seeing how he has already taken on and beaten Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker in elimination bouts. But as Whyte said a while ago, he is not the type of fighter or person to sit and wait, to remain idle ahead of an almost guaranteed title shot (Whyte remains very much in the frame for Anthony Joshua’s next fight, in April).

If Whyte were to face Ortiz and beat him he would certainly be the single most deserving heavyweight contender out there in terms of being more than worthy of a crack at the big one – be it against AJ or Deontay Wilder (should Wilder get through Tyson Fury on December 1st). While Ortiz, who at almost 40 years has no time to waste, would be in a great position himself if he managed a win over Whyte.





It’s a terrific match-up, with almost guaranteed action, and a great case could be made for either man winning. 2018 has already given us plenty of big fights and some surprises. A Whyte-Ortiz clash would be another welcome gift for fight fans.