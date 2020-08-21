WATCH LIVE: Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin – Katie Taylor vs Persoon II Weigh In

WBC INTERIM HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP & DIAMOND BELT – August 22, 2020 / Brentwood, Essex, England, United Kingdom / Matchroom Fight Camp

MATCHROOM BOXING PRESENTS:

DILLIAN “The Body Snatcher” WHYTE (GB)

WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion, 1st title defense

Age: 32 / Date of birth: April 11, 1988

Residence: London, England, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Record: 27-1, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 155

Height: 6’4″ – 193cm / Reach: 78″ – 198cm / Stance: Right-handed

Interim World championship fights: 1-0, 0 KOs

ALEXANDER POVETKIN (Russia)

Ranked WBC No. 9 at heavyweight

Age: 40 / Date of birth: September 2, 1979

Residence: Chekhov, Russia / Birthplace: Kursk, Russia

Record: 35-2-1, 24 KOs / Total rounds: 255

Height: 6’2″ – 188cm / Reach: 75″ – 191cm / Stance: Right-handed

World championship fights: 4-2, 3 KOs

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Sonny Liston (US) 1963 – 1964

2. Muhammad Ali (US) 1964 – 1967

3. Joe Frazier (US) 1968 – 1973

4. George Foreman (US) 1973 – 1974

5. Muhammad Ali (US) * 1974 – 1978

6. Leon Spinks (US) 1978

7. Ken Norton (US) 1977 – 1978

8. Larry Holmes (US) 1978 – 1983

9. Tim Witherspoon (US) 1984

10. Pinklon Thomas (US) 1984 – 1985

11. Trevor Berbick (Can) 1986

12. Mike Tyson (US) 1986 – 1990

13. James Douglas (US) 1990

14. Evander Holyfield (US) 1990 – 1992

15. Riddick Bowe (US) 1992

16. Lennox Lewis (GB) 1993 – 1994

17. Oliver McCall (US) 1994 – 1995

18. Frank Bruno (GB) 1995 – 1996

19. Mike Tyson (US) * 1996

20. Lennox Lewis (GB) * 1997 – 2001

21. Hasim Rahman (US) 2001

22. Lennox Lewis (GB) * 2001 – 2003

23. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine) 2004

24. Hasim Rahman (US) * 2005 – 2006

25. Oleg Maskaev (Kazakhstan) 2006 – 2008

26. Samuel Peter (Nigeria) Interim 2007 – 2008

27. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine)* 2008 – 2014

28. Bermane Stiverne (Haiti-US) 2014 – 2015

29. Deontay Wilder (US) 2015 – 2020

30. Dillian Whyte (GB) Interim 2019 –

31. Tyson Fury (GB) 2020 –

* Regained title

WBC TOP 10

1. Muhammad Ali (US)

2. Mike Tyson (US)

3. Lennox Lewis (GB)

4. Larry Holmes (US)

5. Evander Holyfield (US)

6. George Foreman (US)

7. Joe Frazier (US)

8. Vitaly Klitschko (Ukraine)

9. Sonny Liston (US)

10. Ken Norton (US)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

25 heavyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Muhammad Ali (US), Mike Tyson (US), Lennox Lewis two times (GB), Hasim Rahman (US), Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine).

119 heavyweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

Feb. 22, 2020 Tyson Fury TKO7 Deontay Wilder – Las Vegas

Nov. 23, 2019 Deontay Wilder KO7 Luis Ortiz – Las Vegas

Jul. 20, 2019 Dillian Whyte W12 Oscar Rivas (Interim) – London

Dec. 1, 2018 Deontay Wilder D12 Tyson Fury – Los Angeles

Mar. 3, 2018 Deontay Wilder TKO10 Luis Ortiz – Brooklyn

Jan. 17, 2015 Deontay Wilder W12 Bermane Stiverne – Las Vegas

Oct. 11, 2008 Vitali Klitschko TKO9 Samuel Peter – Berlin

Mar. 8, 2008 Samuel Peter TKO6 Oleg Maskaev – Cancun

Apr. 24, 2004 Vitali Klitschko KO8 Corrie Sanders – Los Angeles

Jun. 21, 2003 Lennox Lewis TKO6 Vitali Klitschko – Los Angeles

Jun. 8, 2002 Lennox Lewis KO8 Mike Tyson – Memphis

Nov. 17, 2001 Lennox Lewis KO4 Hasim Rahman – Las Vegas

Apr. 22, 2001 Hasim Rahman KO5 Lennox Lewis – Brakpan

Mar. 19, 1999 Lennox Lewis D12 Evander Holyfield – New York

Sep. 2, 1995 Frank Bruno W12 Oliver McCall – London

May 8, 1993 Lennox Lewis W12 Tony Tucker – Las Vegas

Apr. 19, 1001 Evander Holyfield W12 George Foreman – Atlantic City

Mar. 18, 1991 Mike Tyson TKO7 Donovan Ruddock (Eliminator) – Las Vegas

Oct. 25, 1990 Evander Holyfield KO3 James Douglas – Las Vegas

Feb. 11, 1990 James Douglas KO10 Mike Tyson – Tokyo

Jul. 21, 1989 Mike Tyson TKO1 Carl Williams – Atlantic City

June 27, 1988 Mike Tyson KO1 Michael Spinks – Atlantic City

Nov. 22, 1986 Mike Tyson TKO2 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas

Mar. 22, 1986 Trevor Berbick W12 Pinklon Thomas – Las Vegas

Apr. 11, 1981 Larry Holmes W15 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas

Oct. 2, 1980 Larry Holmes TKO11 Muhammad Ali – Las Vegas

Sep. 28, 1979 Larry Homes TKO11 Earnie Shavers – Las Vegas

Jun. 9, 1978 Larry Holmes W15 Ken Norton – Las Vegas

Oct. 1, 1975 Muhammad Ali TKO15 Joe Frazier – Manila

Oct. 30, 1974 Muhammad Ali KO8 George Foreman – Kinshasa

Mar. 8, 1971 Joe Frazier W15 Muhammad Ali – New York

Dec. 10, 1968 Joe Frazier W15 Oscar Bonavena – Philadelphia

May 21, 1966 Muhammad Ali TKO6 Henry Cooper – London

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.