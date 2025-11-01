Brian Norman Jr. says it doesn’t matter that he doesn’t have the same experience that Devin Haney possesses going into their fight on November 22nd in Riyadh. He states that you “either have it or you don’t.

Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) will be defending his WBO welterweight title against Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) on DAZN PPV at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Norman Jr.’s Chip on His Shoulder

“You either have it or you don’t. I’m here to show that I have it. I walk around with my chip on my shoulders since my amateurs,” said Brian Norman Jr. to Tru Media Podcast. “I’ve got to take somebody’s head off and feed my family,” said Norman Jr. when asked if his fight against Devin Haney is personal.

Norman Jr. is discussing how Haney and his father, Bill Haney, both believe that he lacks the necessary experience to win this fight. They’re not familiar with his opponents, and they don’t see him as having beaten anyone credible to get to where he is now.

“Everyone that he bullied, they bowed down and let him have it. What happened when someone finally stepped up and fought back against Deebo? What happened when Deebo got hit with that brick?” said Norman Jr., using Haney’s nickname, ‘Deebo’ in place of his name.”

The guy that “stepped up” to Haney was Ryan Garcia, who beat him up last year on April 20, 2024, in winning a 12-round majority decision. Unfortunately for Ryan, the win was taken away from him after he tested positive for a banned substance. Haney didn’t use a lot of movement in that fight. He changed his fighting style to fight more aggressively, and that made him vulnerable.

Muscles Don’t Win Fights — Or Do They?

“He’s saying that muscles don’t win fights, but he’s also trying to put on muscle. Just because you’re moving up a weight class doesn’t mean you hit harder,” said Norman Jr. about Haney.

Norman Jr. is reacting to Haney saying he’s musclebound and that muscles don’t win fights. However, Devin is clearly trying to pack on size for this fight, suggesting that he does actually believe that muscles win fights. He does look a little bigger than normal, but it’s not enough to make a difference.