Dillian Whyte To Tyson Fury: “You Haven’t Even Achieved Half Of What Lennox Lewis Has Achieved”

Tyson Fury is, as fans know, extremely fond of telling us all he is the best heavyweight of his generation, of his era. Also, Fury says he feels he could have beaten any big man in history. Some boxing experts don’t go quite that far but they do suggest Fury would give any heavyweight in history a tough time of things (Kevin Iole wrote a piece on the subject for Yahoo! Sports shortly after Fury’s epic win over Deontay Wilder).

Is Fury deserving of a place, any place, among the heavyweight greats? Is Fury, for example, worthy of being ranked right up there with the obvious pick for greatest British heavyweight ever, Lennox Lewis? Judging by the negative comments lodged under an article on this very site that asked this question, the answer is a big NO. But Fury IS a special fighter, on that most people tend to agree. And largely due to his size and weight and the way he can move around the ring, Fury is looked at by some as a unique big man who would indeed have been too much for smaller men; even the greats of the division.

But Dillian Whyte (who may or may not fight Fury next; this depending on a couple of things: the Otto Wallin situation and whether or not Fury will decide to retire) says Fury is in no way deserving of being placed up there with Lewis or a number of other heavyweight greats.

“Who has he fought? Deontay Wilder and [Wladimir] Klitschko….He can’t call himself the greatest,” Whyte said when speaking with CNN. “Okay, you might be the best heavyweight around in your era now because you haven’t lost, then you beat everyone put in front of you. But you’re not the greatest. You haven’t even achieved half of what Lennox Lewis has achieved…Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman…all these guys.”

Agree or disagree with Whyte?

What is certainly true is the fact that the Fury we saw out-fight and out-punch Wilder would have given any heavyweight a good, hard slugfest type of battle. While the herky-jerky stuff Fury used when he bamboozled Klitschko would have been interesting tactics for him to have adopted against the likes of Ali and Larry Holmes. Fury does need to do more to be considered a top-10 heavyweight, he needs more names on his record (Whyte is correct when he says Fury has only two genuinely stellar names on his resume).

But maybe, if he can punch his way to wins over the likes of Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce, Whyte himself, and maybe a couple more quality contenders, Fury will have a spot some place in the hallowed top-10. Maybe. And don’t ever make the mistake of underestimating an unbeaten record.