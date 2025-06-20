Mielnicki Jr. vs. Gardzielik live on ESPN+ this Saturday

Vito Mielnicki Jr. Set for Homecoming Versus Kamil Gardzielik – Coverage begins LIVE on ESPN+ Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

On Saturday, June 21, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the war zone opens live on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

You know Mielnicki—he’s packing power and confidence. He even says, “I remember coming here as a kid to watch Tomasz Adamek… And I’m just excited to be here. I’m living my dream.” But Gardzielik’s 19-0 record and savvy style aren’t a joke. He admits, “I had a perfect camp… I’m ready to take advantage of this opportunity.” Who’s bluffing and who’s the real deal?

Who’s Bringing the Heat?

Mielnicki vows, “He’s coming to win. I’m coming to win. But rest assured, I’m coming to dominate.” He’s got a game plan and the hometown crowd behind him. Meanwhile, Gardzielik watched every second of Vito’s last fight live on TV. He calls it “an amazing back-and-forth fight” that ended in a draw. He’s itching to tip the scales in his favor this time.

And don’t sleep on the co-feature. Jahi Tucker swears, “All that sparring shit is going to the side… Make sure ya’ll tune in. This guy is cooked.” Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson fires back, “If you try any of that goofy shit, I’m putting you out.” This one won’t be pretty.

Three belts hang in the balance. The WBO Global, USWBC and USBA straps mean more than hardware—they’re passports to the next level. Underneath, heavyweight hopefuls Damian Knyba and Marcin Siwy both boast spotless records. Knyba promises a show: “I’m excited… This will show that I’m ready.” Siwy’s 25-0-1 says he’ll bring veteran savvy to this scrap.

Fight Card

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Kamil Gardzielik — 10 rounds — WBO Global, USWBC & USBA titles

Jahi Tucker vs Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson — 10 rounds — Middleweight co-feature

Damian Knyba vs Marcin Siwy — 10 rounds — Heavyweight showcase

Additional undercard bouts — Details TBA

Event Info