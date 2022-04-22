Dillian Whyte to give Tyson Fury a rematch if he beats him

Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte says he’s willing to give Tyson Fury a rematch if he dethrones the WBC heavyweight champion this Saturday night, April 23rd at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Although there’s no rematch clause in the contract for the fight, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) says he’d still be open to giving the popular ‘Gypsy King’ Fury a rematch.

Of course, the terms would need to be his liking before he pulled the trigger on the second fight. With the way Fury is squawking 24/7 about his plans on retiring after Saturday’s fight, it won’t matter that Whyte is willing to throw him a bone with a rematch offer.

If Fury chooses not to accept Dillian’s kind offer of a rematch, ‘The Body Snatcher’ will then take on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II rematch winner later this year.

“There’s no rematch clause when you’re the mandatory challenger, but if I win on Saturday and it’s a good fight, I’ll fight him again,” said Dillian Whyte about him being willing to give Tyson Fury a rematch if he beats him.

That’s admirable of Whyte to offer to give Fury a rematch, especially given all the trouble he had to go through to get a world title shot after being ranked #1 in the World Boxing Council’s rankings since 2018.

“I believe that he’s going to retire soon because he’s always talking about it, and Dillian never talks about it. That’s the edge I would give to Dillian because he doesn’t even think like that,” said Alen Babic to Boxing UK about Tyson Fury likely retiring soon.

“Fury if he gets hit, he’ll say, ‘I’m going to retire anyway.‘ Of course, [it’s important] because whatever you say, that will become,” Babic continued.

Babic brings up a good point about Fury likely not bothering to fight as hard as he normally would because he’s retiring.

“So if Fury is always talking about retirement, it will come to him because he’s summoning it. Dillian Whyte by stoppage, and that’ll be my prediction tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” said Babic in predicting a knockout win for Whyte over Fury.

“I think he will, I think he’ll be the WBC champion,” said Babic about Whyte. “This is a perfect opportunity, so let’s see what happens. Slug it out, street fight,” said Babic when asked what Dillian does better than Fury.

“I would advise him to get into a street fight. Don’t box with him [Fury], and don’t move & jab, no. Just street fight, and go right through him. I think he’s much stronger than Fury.

“He needs to impose his strength on Fury. Fury is bigger but Dillian is stronger. He’s a great boxer, and he was boxing Povetkin’s head off in the first fight,” said Babic about Whyte.

“They already sold all the tickets in ten minutes, so he didn’t have to be there,” said Babic about Whyte not participating in the kickoff launch press conference for the Fury fight on April 23rd.