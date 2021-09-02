Dillian Whyte Return Confirmed For October 30 At The O2 – But Who Will The Opponent Be?

It’s official: Dillian Whyte – surely THE most deserving heavyweight out there when it comes it getting a world title shot – will return to action on October 30 at The O2 in London. This has been confirmed by Eddie Hearn, and all that the WBC interim heavyweight champion needs now is an official opponent. Hearn may well have already found his guy but he has not yet told us who it is if he has made his choice.

“Save the date – He’s Back!! After more than two years away from UK fans on home soil, @DillianWhyte is back @TheO2 October 30. Get ready for a huge show in London…full card dropping soon,” Hearn put out in a tweet.

Whyte, 28-2(19) will pretty much fight just about anybody, we know that. There are a number of names that have been mentioned as being Whyte’s possible dance partner. So who could it be on October 30?

Here are some possibilities:

Jermain Franklin.

Franklin, 20-0(13) was initially being strongly looked at as being Whyte’s opponent in “The Body Snatcher’s” planned US return. Now, maybe Franklin will take the fight in the UK instead?

Chris Arreola.

Arreola, 38-7-1(33) is a guy Whyte has called out (Whyte had 40 year old Arreola beating Andy Ruiz in their May slugfest) and Hearn has said it would be a great fight. Maybe, but how much has Arreola got left?

“Prince” Charles Martin.

Martin, 28-2-1(25) and a briefly-reigning IBF heavyweight champ, recently accused Whyte of running scared “back to the UK.” Martin was apparently willing to welcome Whyte back to the US and maybe Hearn has managed to lure the big southpaw over to these shores. This one has a degree of bad blood to it, certainly.

Luis Ortiz.

Ortiz, 32-2(27) is another guy who has called out Whyte. Ortiz needs to get himself a big fight before long as time is fast running out on the 42 year old Cuban’s career. This fight would be quite a surprise, as dangerous as Ortiz is. But is Hearn going to surprise us all by announcing this fight? Fans would sure love to see it go down.

Someone else.

If it’s not one of the four guys listed above, who else might be in the opposite corner in London on October 30?