Dillian Whyte Likely To Make Ring Return On Ruiz-Joshua Card In Saudi: It Won’t Be A Top Five-Ten Guy

It has not been confirmed yet, but there seems to be a good chance heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte will return to the ring for the first time since his failed drugs test on the upcoming December 7 card in Saudi Arabia. Eddie Hearn, speaking at Saturday’s heavily hyped YouTuber fight between KSI and Logan Paul, suggested that with the forced postponement of the Jono Carrol-Scott Quigg fight (due to an elbow injury suffered in training by Quigg) it could be Whyte who gets a slot on the card instead.





Hearn was smiling as he spoke of the possibility of Whyte – who fiercely denies any wrongdoing ahead of his July bout with Oscar Rivas – returning to the ring on the massive Ruiz-Joshua II card.

“Scott Quigg had a recurrence of his elbow injury. So we’re going to move that fight [with Carroll] to January or February,” Hearn said. “Possibly Dillian Whyte [will be the replacement fight]. Not sure yet. It’s not going to be a top five-ten guy [who Whyte faces]. But it will be a good fight. We’re working it out.”

Hearn is still angered at the stiff punishment Whyte suffered after the Rivas fight and all that followed: with “The Body Snatcher” being stripped of his WBC interim belt along with his mandatory status. It now appears as though the re-build will begin, and in Saudi Arabia. Already a strong under-card, the supporting features for Dec. 7 continue to grow in number.





But just who could it be that Whyte, beaten only by Joshua as a pro, faces next month, if he does indeed fight then? Possibly someone like a Christian Hammer or maybe a Kevin Johnson – someone who can be expected to give Whyte rounds.

Will you be pleased to see Whyte back in action if he does go ahead and make his return in Saudi? Has Whyte been punished enough? Can he still make good on his dream and become world heavyweight champion?