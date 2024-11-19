Dillian Whyte Calls For Derek Chisora To Fight Him A Third Time And Avoid “Pointless Fight” With Jarrell Miller

As fans may have read, former heavyweight world title challenger Dillian Whyte will return to action on December 15, this against Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh, and Whyte is already calling for his next fight after that – one with old foe Derek Chisora. Whyte is 2-0 over “War,” with both fights being real, well, wars, with Whyte edging Chisora on the cards in the first fight and then stopping him late in the return. And now Dillian wants the third fight.

There is, however, reportedly a fight in the works between Chisora and Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. Speaking with Sky Sports, Whyte said Chisora should ditch the “pointless fight” with Miller and face him a third time instead.

“People want it. I think it’s a good option,” Whyte said of a third fight between he and Chisora. “Jarrell Miller, which is a pointless fight. There’s no interest, there’s no excitement about that fight. For me, it’s a pointless fight because I think [Chisora] loses to Miller, and then a fight with me and him [Chisora] has no attraction.”

So, is Whyte correct, do fans “want” a third fight between he and Chisora? Or is there some interest in a fight between Chisora and Miller? Chisora wants two more fights, so as to get to 50 pro bouts, and after all he’s done in the sport Chisora has earned the right to pick and choose who he wishes to face in his final two bouts.

Whyte must show us he has something left in the Tetteh fight, where a quick KO would do the trick for the 36 year old Londoner. And then it will likely be up to what Chisora wants to do: fight Miller or fight Whyte, or maybe fight both men. Chisora is 40 years of age but he did, quite surprisingly win last time out, when he outslugged Joe Joyce.

Who wins and how if Chisora and Whyte to get it on in a third fight? Both men are nearing the end, very much so, and it would perhaps be fitting if both men exiting after getting a good payday, this after they have warred in front of a big, enthusiastic crowd in an arena in the UK. Both men could then walk away together.

Who has more left at this point in time, Chisora, 35-13(23) or Whyte, 30-3(20)?