Remembering Underrated Heavyweight Warrior Tommy Farr

Over the course of an amazing 140 pro fights, Welsh warrior Tommy Farr was stopped just six times. Guys like Max Baer, Jimmy Braddock, and Lou Nova failed to take Tommy out. Farr boxed the murderous-punching Baer twice, winning one and losing the other.

And, in the fight he is most famous for, Farr went the distance with the legendary Joe Louis. It was on August 30, 1937 – when Louis made his maiden title defense. Meeting Farr, a massive underdog widely expected to be knocked out by “The Brown Bomber,” in The Bronx, New York, Louis was instead given one of his toughest fights.

Louis had had a whole lot fewer fights than his challenger, while Joe looked somewhat flat in the fight, somewhat tired. Farr took the fight right to the defending champ, showing zero fear as he attacked Louis’ body, threw hooks, and then began launching his right hand. The crowd was shocked; Louis was being made to work hard.

Louis’ shots damaged Farr’s eyes, and Joe tested his challenger’s chin. Farr’s beard passed the test, and “The Tonypandy Terror” continued to push the new champ. Farr, his facial wounds pouring blood, had a great 8th round, his left hand blasting into Louis’ head. The crowd was on its feet.

Louis regained command, his vicious uppercuts slamming into Farr’s head and jaw, yet the gutsy challenger—who was neither running nor hiding—refused to buckle. Farr poured it on in the 15th and final round, going for the KO Louis was supposed to have registered long before this point in the fight. Louis countered his way to the bell.

The decision was unanimous in Louis’ favor. Still, the crowd booed, their mixture of displeasure with the wide decision (one judge, the referee, having it 13-2 in Joe’s favor) and their support of Farr being heard. When was Louis ever forced to hear booing during his career?

Farr won over American hearts, and he returned home a hero. Louis admitted Farr surprised him. The beaten challenger also displayed nothing but fine sportsmanship, with none of today’s all-too-common cries of “I was robbed.”

A return fight would undoubtedly have been welcome, but no return duel came for whatever reason. But Farr had done enough to go into the history books to be remembered. As far as Louis’ world title challengers go, Farr might have pushed Joe harder than anyone aside from Billy Conn, and, right at the end of his incredible run as heavyweight king, the tricky Jersey Joe Walcott.

Farr was indeed one of Wales’ finest. He should be far more revered than he is, by all fight fans.