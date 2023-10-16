Devin Haney’s ‘Erased Loss’ Drama Heats Up Ahead of December 9th Fight

Regis Prograis, the mouthy WBC light welterweight champ, has been spewing some juicy gossip. He claims that Devin Haney might have tossed some coins to wipe a pesky loss from his record during his Mexico stint. Oh, the drama!

Fans across social media platforms are up in arms! They’re acting as if someone told them Santa wasn’t real. Do they genuinely believe that their golden boy, Haney, splashed cash to hide a defeat?

So I’m hearing Devin lost a fight in Mexico earlier in his career but he paid to take it off his record. IF that’s true that’s the weakest shit I ever heard so far in boxing. Press conference is Tuesday and y’all reporters better not let this shit slide — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 15, 2023

Now, let’s talk facts for a moment. Haney’s record is as spotless as my kitchen counter on a Saturday morning – winning all ten of his fights between 2015 and 2016. But here’s the juicy bit: if these allegations are right, Haney should have a blemish on his otherwise clean record. Yikes!

In the age of Instagram and TikTok, who doesn’t want a squeaky-clean record? It’s the ticket to bigger paychecks and career elevators. Got a loss? Suddenly, you’re yesterday’s leftover pizza. Sure, Canelo Alvarez is the golden exception, but let’s be real, he’s got the charisma and the hardcore fans to back him up.

Fast forward to the present: Prograis is set to defend his WBC title against our controversy-riddled Haney, in what promises to be an exciting showdown on December 9th, live from the Chase Center in San Fran, courtesy of DAZN PPV. But would this fight even be a PPV attraction if Haney had a couple of losses? We all know the answer.

Now, Haney might be the shining star for many, but don’t let that fool you. Even with a championship belt snugly wrapped around his waist, Prograis is the underdog. Remember, Haney hasn’t touched the 140-division and, let’s not forget, walked away with a somewhat eyebrow-raising decision over Lomachenko recently.

If Prograis plans on bringing up these spiced-up Haney tidbits during their press conference tomorrow, I’ve got the popcorn ready. But, honestly, Prograis might want to zip it. Bashing Haney now could dim the shine off their December 9th fight and affect those precious PPV numbers.

In an ideal world, Prograis should be singing Haney’s praises from the rooftops. Why? Well, should he lose to Haney, the sting would be doubly painful knowing he was defeated by someone with an alleged loss.