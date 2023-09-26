Devin Haney challenges Regis Prograis on December 9th on DAZN PPV in San Francisco

In what should be an interesting contest, Devin Haney (30-0,15 KOs) will take on the powerful WBC 140-lb champion Regis Prograis on December 9th in a pay-per-view event on DAZN at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The PPV price for the Haney vs. Prograis event will be announced shortly.

Having outgrown the 135-lb division, the 24-year-old Haney is moving up to 140 in search of a second-division world title. Devin currently holds the undisputed championship at lightweight, but it’s become too difficult for him to make the weight.

With the Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) bout taking place at the 18,064-seat Chase Center, the San Francisco-born Haney will be coming home tonight in front of his fans in that city for the first time in his eight-year professional career. Haney has been fighting in Las Vegas, Mexico & Australia and winning well.

“The stakes simply couldn’t be higher on what promises to be an electric night of action in San Francisco,” said Eddie Hearn.

Haney needs the WBC 140-lb title to set up bigger fights against WBO champion Teofimo Lopez, WBA belt-holder Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, and Ryan Garcia. If everything goes as planned, Haney will defeat Prograis and then move forward to a unification fight with Teofimo.

“I’m super motivated for this fight. So, I’m not looking at him as a one-trick pony. I’m looking at him as a really good opponent. I’m not taking it lightly or nothing like that,” said Regis Prograis to the Fight Hub TV Internet community about his title defense against Devin Haney on December 9th.

“That’s why I came out here early. I could have still been back home and stuff like with my kids, but right now, I just want to be super locked in. Obviously, I train at home in Texas. I am serious about this. This is my moment, and I can’t let this slip out of my hands.

“I’m way slicker than what people think. I have a chin, and I’m strong. Physically, if you put me and Devin next to each other, he won’t be able to mess with me. I hit too hard. Just look what I do to people. I hit really hard, and he doesn’t.

“Yeah, you can box and run around and throw your jab and all that stuff. That s**t don’t do nothing. What’s going to happen? He has a good team, he’s smart, but I’m going to have a good team. I’m going to have a smart game plan, also.

“He’s going to have plans A, B, D, E, and I’m going to have the same thing too,” said Prograioos about what he’ll have ready for his title defense against Haney on December 9th.