Devin Haney Teases Retirement, Hints at Return for Ryan Garcia Rematch

Devin Haney is talking on social media that he’s going to take some time off from boxing to travel and spend his money. He says he might not return to the ring until Ryan Garcia’s suspension is up in a couple of years.

Mega-Payday Rematch with Ryan Garcia the Only Incentive

It makes sense for Haney to sit out until Ryan returns from his suspense because a rematch against him would give him his best/only chance for a mega-payday.

That’s the only fight out there that would provide Haney with a massive payday unless he wants to take his chances and move up to 147 or 154 to fight one of the killers like Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, Vergil Ortiz, or Terence Crawford.

“I’m going to take some time, spend some of my money, travel the world, and be back in two years after Ryan’s suspension. Then we can fight again,” said Devin Haney on X. Rich and I feel fit.”

Fans on social media are daring Haney to retire, urging him to do it because his career has nosedived since his embarrassing loss to Ryan Garcia.

If Haney stays busy while waiting for Ryan, the money he gets for defending his WBC light welterweight title against the dangerous contenders at 140 would be minuscule, and the chances are high that he’ll lose.

While it’s likely that Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) is just trolling, it’s clear that he’s not happy with the low $2.42M purse bid amount for his WBC mandatory Sandor Martin from yesterday’s bid.

Vacating the WBC Title?

If Haney vacates his WBC title, he can focus on setting up the most lucrative fights against any of the top names interested in fighting him.

Haney will earn just $1.5 million from that amount, which is nowhere near the mega-money he made for his April 20th fight against Ryan Garcia. That’s not much money for Haney to make for a fight that would be risky for him because Sandor has enough skills to beat him potentially.