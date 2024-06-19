Arslanbek Makhmudov And Guido Vianello Added To August 17 Card In Quebec

There could be some fireworks on the evening of August 17th in Quebec, Canada – a double dose of fireworks. Unbeaten, thrill-a-minute super middleweight banger Christian Mbilli tops the card. His upcoming fight with the seriously tough and testing Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 15-5(10), has ‘War’ written all over it in large letters. And now it’s been announced that once-beaten Russian brute Arslanbek Makhmudov will face Guido Vianello on the card.

Like the 27-0(23) title-hungry Mbilli, Makhmudov will be making a pretty quick return to the ring, the 35-year-old having returned from his stoppage loss to Agit Kabyel in May, Makhmudov wiping out Miljan Rovcanin with ease. Against former Olympian Vianello, who is currently 12-2-1(10), Makhmudov figures to have a much tougher time of things. Italian Stallion Vianello has yet to bag himself a notable pro win. Still, the 30-year-old showed how dangerous he can be last time out when he came close to stopping Efe Ajagba before dropping a split decision in April.

Makhmudov, 19-1(18), will, in this fight, be facing a guy who is as tall as he is, while Vianello can also punch. As plenty of fans and scribes have already pointed out, this one will be a lot of fun while it lasts. The Mbilli-Derevyanchenko clash seemingly can’t be missed, and the heavyweight addition to the card figures gives lovers of a slugfest, even more, to cheer about.

You could pretty much put Makhmudov Vs. Vianello is down as a pick ’em fight, especially when we consider how alarmingly quickly Makhmudov fell to pieces against Kabayel back in December. If the older man doesn’t get Vianello out of there inside a few rounds – and Vianello has been stopped just once, this on a cut eye he suffered in his fight with Jonathan Rice three years back – the real fun will begin.

Mbilli-Derevyanchenko could go the distance, but there seems to be no chance the heavyweight co-feature will see the final bell.