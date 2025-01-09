Devin Haney Holds Open Workout in London This Friday

Devin Haney says he’s doing an open workout in London, England, this Friday, January 10th. This is a move for Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) to build his brand in the UK for will likely be a future fight against one of the Brits.

UK Takeover?

Haney isn’t popular in the UK, especially after his last showing against Ryan Garcia. If Devin wants to reinvent himself in the UK, it might work, but it might not work because he doesn’t see much of a future fighting in the U.S. beyond a well-paying rematch with Garcia.

Jack Catterall is the only guy from the UK who makes sense for Haney to fight. However, Catterall is not popular there or in the U.S. However, Eddie Hearn promotes Catterall, so it makes sense from that angle.

If Turki Al-Shiekh is willing to use Haney vs. Catterall for one of his Riyadh Season cards, Devin would have a nice payday. Catterall has zero power, and it’s a winnable fight for Haney.

Broner or Farmer?

Haney, 26, is reportedly fighting on March 25th on BLK Prime in a PPV event. The opponent hasn’t been revealed yet; veterans Tevin Farmer and Adrien Broner are rumored possibilities. It would mismatch if it’s going to be the former four-division world champion Broner.

AB looked and sounded pretty bad in a post on social media this week. If he’s going to be Haney’s opponent, it shows how desperate he is to get a sure-thing win. Broner didn’t look like he should be anywhere near a boxing ring. What happened to this dude?

The southpaw Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) would be a risky opponent for Haney because he’s still fighting at a high level and has enough power in his left hand to finish what Ryan Garcia started. Farmer dropped the highly ranked lightweight contender William Zepeda in their fight on November 16th in a narrow 10-round split decision loss. Haney would have an advantage in size because Tevin is lightweight and not big.

Haney was beaten by Ryan in his last fight on April 20th last year in Brooklyn, New York. He was pretty much blown out of the water by Kingry, getting dropped six times, with the referee only giving him a break on three of the knockdowns by ruling them as slips.