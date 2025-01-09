Benavidez Sr. Confident His Son Will Retire David Morrell

Jose Benavidez Sr. predicts that his son, ‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez, is going to give WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell such a “beating” that he’ll “probably retire” after their 12-round headliner on February 1st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Benavidez Sr. is convinced that Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) lacks the experience for this kind of fight and that he’s not ready for this moment to go up against WBC interim 175-lb champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KO).

He says he would have liked to have seen Morrell fight Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade and Caleb Plant before fighting Benavidez. However, those guys fight at 168, not at 175, where Morrell competes, and neither has ever shown any interest in fighting him. The only reason they agreed to fight Benavidez is because he’s been fighting in the pro ranks for 12 years and is well-known

Morrell Too Green?

“He’s nervous. He’s never been at a stage like this. He doesn’t have the experience.Yeah, he has a lot of knockouts, but you’re supposed to stop your first fighters,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to Fight Hub TV, talking about David Morrell. “In the last one, he didn’t look that good,” said Benavidez Sr. about Morrell. “David is on another level. He’s faster, and he mentioned that David is a Robocop. He is a Robocop Ai. He’s not going to see those punches coming. David [Benavidez] throws a lot of punches. He’s very aggressive, and everyone knows what he can do when he gets his rhythm. “You get these fights, and they feel the pressure. His whole team, they’re all nervous because I think they made a mistake to put him too early,” said Jose Sr. about the 26-year-old Morrell. “I would have liked to have seen him fight Caleb Plant, Boo Boo Andrade or maybe a McCumby. Someone like that to see where he’s at,” said Benavidez Sr.

‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez didn’t look powerful in his debut at 175 last June, and it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t have the power in the light heavyweight division as he did at 168 when he was seen as a weight bully fighting smaller guys. If he tries to slug with Morrell, he could run into something and get knocked out.

This is the biggest puncher that Benavidez has ever fought, and this fight is coming after he soaked up a lot of heavy punishment in his last fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th last year.

Morrell’s Last Fight?

“Right away, he wants to step in with the Mexican Monster, and in my mind, I think they’ve made a mistake. Probably David will hurt him so much that he’ll probably retire and not be the same. If you look back, every fighter that David has fought, where are they at now? So, he’s young. David is going to give him a beating,” said Benavidez Sr.