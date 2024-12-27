Is Morrell Ready for Benavidez? Andrade Says NO!

Demetrius Andrade says it’s too early for David Morrell to face an experienced professional like David Benavidez in their fight on February 1st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Many people echo Andrade’s view about Morrell’s lack of experience, but they could be wrong. Morrell has more power, speed, mobility, and technical skills than Benavidez.

WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion Morrell 11-0, 9 KOs) is a five-year professional from Cuba who hasn’t been in the pro ranks long enough to build the kind of resume Benavidez has during his long career.

The former two-division world champion Andrade shared the ring with Benavidez last year, losing by a sixth-round knockout on November 25th. He looked too small and too old against Benavidez, who resembled a cruiserweight after rehydrating for the fight.

Andrade had been fighting at 160 until moving up to 168 early last year against journeyman Demond Nicholson on January 7, 2023, before facing Benavidez later in the year in November.

Andrade: Morrell Lacks Experience

“I think David Morrell is a good fighter. I think he’s too inexperienced in the professional game,” said Demetrius Andrade to MillCity Boxing when asked about whether the 26-year-old David Morrell is ready to face David Benavidez on February 1st. “Does he have skills? Yeah, he has skills in the game. Is it the best skills? I don’t think so, but has he ever fought anybody that pushed him to the limit as a professional? No, but he will find out February 1st, though,” said Andrade about Morrell. “David [Benavidez] has been in with some top fighters. So, I think David should come out with the victory. I never watched David Morrell like that to see because not fighter came to mind to make me think, ‘Oh, let me fight this fight tonight. Let me see who.’ It was like I watch him when he gets in with a real journeyman or something, but he hasn’t fought any of those yet. So, it’s tough,” said Andrade.

Benavidez hasn’t been in the ring with any top fighters. He’s been in with contenders, many of them older fighters, but no top fighters. To be a top guy, he would need to face someone like Canelo Alvarez, Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, Jai Opetaia, or Morrell. None of those guys are on his resume.

Benavidez’s best wins

Caleb Plant

Demetrius Andrade

David Lemieux

Oleksander Gvozdyk

Anthony Dirrell

Dirrell, Gvozdyk, and Andrade were in their mid-30s when Benavidez fought them. They weren’t in their prime and definitely not “top fighters” when he fought them.

It’s not a surprise that Andrade would be siding with his conqueror Benavidez to win this fight because if he were to go with Morrell, it would downgrade himself by doing so. Andrade has only lost once in his 16-year professional career, and that came against Benavidez.

“I give him all due credit. He’s been calling out David [Benavidez]. He’s been wanting that fight. He must know something we don’t know and may the best man win. I can’t wait to watch that fight. I think it’s a little too early [for Morrell] in my mind, but at the same time, it’s good.

“They’re making it happen. It’s too young guys that have many years in the sport of boxing, no matter what the outcome is,” said Andrade.

Morrell’s Cuban Pedigree

Morrell, 26, has the youth, speed, power, and amateur experience over Benavidez. That counts for a lot. Moreover, he also has less mileage on him than Benavidez, and he’s not starting to break down like him.

For the Mexican Monster’s debut at 175 against former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on June 15th, he came into the contest with an injured shoulder, two hurt hands, and a recent cut.

That’s a signal that after 11 years and many hard fights, Benavidez is starting to show early signs of decline. He’s already had a long career, but his body is wearing down, and Morrell could take advantage of that on February 1st.