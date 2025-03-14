Derek Chisora Wants Usyk Rematch For His 50th And Final Fight

Derek Chisora is a warrior who some good judges really do feel gave Oleksandr Usyk his toughest fight as a heavyweight. Chisora pushed Usyk hard for all 12 rounds in what was Usyk’s second fight at the new weight after his move from the cruiserweight division, where, as we all know, Usyk cleaned up, winning all four world titles at 200 pounds

Since the tough affair with “War” Chisora, Usyk has of course unified all four belts at heavyweight also, with the the supremely skilled southpaw defeating both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua twice each.

But is it really true Chisora gave Usyk a harder fight than both AJ and Fury managed? Chisora, looking for a big dance partner for his final fight, his 50th, has taken to X to call out Usyk for a rematch.

Chisora wrote how he can sell out Wembley or Tottenham “better than anyone against Usyk.”

“Let’s make it happen, ” Chisora wrote in his message.

But is there really any chance of this fight, this rematch, happening? Usyk, who has said he will have just two more fights before walking away, is far more likely to fight either a rematch with Daniel Dubois next, or maybe take a fight with Joseph Parker, who the WBO just ordered Usyk to defend against next.

But, hey, you can’t blame Chisora for trying. And against anyone he fights or has fought. Chisora, the fans know, always gave/gives his all.

Whoever it is that Chisora fights in his career finale, war will likely take place, and Chisora will not want to lose for a 14th time in his goodbye fight.

It won’t be Usyk, not likely, anyway – so who would YOU like to see Chisora get it on with in his very last fight?