Artur Beterbiev vs. Michael Eifert Ordered by IBF

The IBF has thrown a wrench into plans for a rematch between undisputed four-belt light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol by ordering the new champion to defend against mandatory Michael Eifert next.

Eifert (13-1, 15 KOs), a German fighter, earned his IBF mandatory status by defeating 40-year-old Jean Pascal by a 12-round unanimous decision last year on March 16, 2023. In the 26-year-old Eifert’s last fight, he knocked out little-known Carlos Eduardo Jimenez in the second round on August 24th.

The IBF’s decision to order Beterbiev to defend against Eifert puts the Beterbiev-Bivol rematch in doubt. Beterbiev is not the type that would vacate his titles unless he were to move up in weight, which he’s not likely to do, given the amount of interest there is in a second fight between him and Bivol.

Yesterday, Team Bivol filed an appeal with all four sanctioning bodies, IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO, to order a rematch with Beterbiev due to the controversial outcome of their fight last Saturday, October 12th, in Riyadh.

There was a huge backlash as a result of the appeal from fans, but it’s now it’s understandable why Team Bivol made the appeal. They wanted to ensure that Beterbiev wouldn’t be ordered to face one of the mandatory challengers.

The appeal by Team Bivol still may not alter the IBF’s decision to order Beterbiev to defend against Eifert next. If the IBF has their decision that they want Beterbiev to face Eifert next, they’re not going to change their mind.

A step-aside deal would make the most sense for Beterbiev to take care of his mandatory IBF, Eifert, as long as he’s willing to agree to it. Given how much interest there is in Beterbeiv’s career right now, it would need to be a huge step aside. Eifert might be better off taking the fight with Beterbiev than agreeing to step aside.

“Reasons for Bivol’s actions now come into light – IBF has now ordered Artur Beterbiev-Michael Eifert mandatory title defense. Eifert beat former lineal champ Jean Pascal in an eliminator last March; has since fought once, in a scheduled six-rounder vs. a no-hoper,” said Jake Donovan on X.