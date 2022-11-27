Derek Chisora deserves title shot against Tyson Fury says Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte believes that Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) more than deserves to be fighting for a world title this Saturday night on December 3rd, against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a trilogy match at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.

Whyte feels that the 15-year professional Chisora deserves another world title shot over higher ranked, unbeaten contenders based on his time in grade a contender for many years.

Boxing fans see things a little differently than Whyte, however, because they feel that when a fighter has repeatedly failed, as the 38-year-old Chisora has in losing three out of his last four fights, he shouldn’t be rewarded for his failures by being given a title shot.

It doesn’t work that way in life. Employees can’t fail repeatedly and expect to hold onto their jobs. In this case, Fury is throwing a bone to his old undeserving buddy Chisora, and giving him a title shot on a silver platter over higher-ranked contenders that have been slogging through the muck for years, waiting for a world title shot, only to be passed over in favor of a washed up soon to be 39-year-old journeyman.

In organized sports like the NFL and NBA, poor teams aren’t given an automatic placement in the championship game after failing repeatedly.

There is no chance to compete in the Super Bowl for a losing team, just for old-time’s sake. But that’s what we’re seeing with Chisora being given a title shot against Fury that he doesn’t deserve, and no matter what Whyte says, it doesn’t wash with the average fan.

“I’m not hating Tyson Fury, but I’m just hoping Derek wins,” said Dillian Whyte to iFL TV about this Saturday’s trilogy fight between journeyman Derek Chisora and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“He [Chisora] sort of deserves it, doesn’t he? The man has been through hell, lived in hell and back. He’s walked the long road,” said Whyte about Chisora, who has an estimated net worth of $9.6 million, according to The Sun.

“I hope he comes out to Hotel California that night. It’s been a long road. Boxing fans complain about every f****ing thing. Who else is he going to fight?” said Whyte when told that people have been complaining about Fury wasting a title defense fighting an undeserving fighter that has lost three out of his last four fights.

“If he [Fury] fought Manuel Charr, they would have been crying. Charr was the reserve. They would have been crying. Who else was he going to fight? Derek was already training. Derek is always training because he’s a war horse, and he’s brave.

“I got to respect that. I’ve got a lot of respect for Derek. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and he’s brave. The guy is brave. The guy has had how many losses? 12 or 13? And he’s come back from everything. It’s not easy, bro.

“He’s backing it up. He’s been in the top 10 for years and has been hanging on it for years. He had a good win [over 41-year-old Kubrat Pulev]. Also, beaten someone that he had a victory over and deserved it. He deserves everything he gets.

“Derek has always been alright with me. When you’re fighting him, an enemy is an enemy, and I understand. Derek is a strange guy, but he’s also a cool guy as well.

“He’s a strange guy and can be a bit weird at times. I think it’s when he’s fighting; the nerves do that to him.

“People understand that being a heavyweight, you know the dangers you can do and the dangers that can be done to you. It gets you on edge sometimes.

“I said AJ lost and lost his mind. It’s the pressure. So much pressure and so much stress,” said Whyte.