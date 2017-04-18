Dereck Chisora: There’s more tougher fighters in Europe than anywhere else

It’s true that boxing is really thriving in the UK right now, as well as in Germany and other European countries. Together, the countries that make up Europe boast more world champions than the rest of the world put together. And British heavyweight Dereck Chisora says the reason for this success is the sheer toughness of today’s European fighters.





Chisora, in speaking with Fairfax Media, stated how there are “more tougher fighters in Europe than anywhere else” today. The vocal and entertaining (in and out of the ring) warrior has a warning for New Zealand’s reigning WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker in particular. Chisora says that if Parker made the mistake of coming to Europe to fight, he would “beat him up.”

“He’s boxed nobodies, taxi drivers, bus drivers in New Zealand,” Chisora said of the unbeaten Parker. “He hasn’t proven himself. He has to prove himself. He’s got to come out of the jungle he’s been living in down there. Prove yourself! For me, I don’t care about the titles. It’s about the greens. It’s about the dollar – show me the money. He can keep the title and I will keep the money, yeah if the money was right [I’d fight him]. Don’t come to Europe because I will beat you up. That’s it, that’s the advice I can give him because there are more tougher fighters in Europe than anywhere else.”

Parker though, if he can defeat Britain’s Hughie Fury in his first title defence on May 6, is likely to come to Europe, more accurately the UK, to get the big fights he wants with the likes of Anthony Joshua (if AJ beats Klitschko this month) and Tony Bellew. Chisora, if he can avenge his decision loss to Finland’s Robert Helenius on May 27, might get himself in line to get a shot at Parker; maybe.

Chisora is certainly a tough nut, and if he fought Parker it would likely be a great action fight. WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder is another champion Chisora is aiming for, and it would be interesting to hear what Wilder has to say about Chisora’s claim that Europe boasts the toughest fighters today.

But with the Klitschko-Joshua monster fight and recent big hits including Bellew-David Haye and AJ’s previous sell-out shows, it’s clear the big money fights are taking place in the UK. No wonder Parker, Wilder and Shannon Briggs want to fight here.