Deontay Wilder’s Career Hinges on 2025 Comeback, Hunger a Factor

Trainer Malik Scott says Deontay Wilder’s career will be on the line for his next fight in 2025. The former WBC heavyweight champion (43-4-1, 42 KOs) has lost his last two fights and has only won once in five years. That was against his old sparring partner, Rober Helenius, in 2022.

Fighting Style Change

Malik feels that the 39-year-old Wilder’s problems are partly the result of his lack of hunger due to his wealth. With a net worth estimated at $30 million, Deontay doesn’t have the same hunger that he did when he started his career in 2008.

Fans believe the real problem is Malik changing Wilder’s fighting style from a slugger to a boxer, resulting in mostly poor performances in the last three years.

Since Wilder replaced his long-standing coach, Mark Breland, with Scott in 2021, his record is 1-3, yet he’s chosen not to fire him in favor of his old trainer or someone else. Deontay has become set in his ways and has stuck with his trainer despite repeated losses.

Wilder’s Fights Under Malik’s Watch

– Zhilei Zhang: TKO 5 loss

– Joseph Parker: UD 12 loss

– Robert Helenius: KO 1 win

– Tyson Fury: KO 11 loss

“The last two guys that he fought are probably two of the toughest guys he’s fought in his career. Zhang is a southpaw, and is big and more imposing. Parker is an above-average fighter that Deontay took after a long layoff. After a long layoff, he’s fighting the best in the world,” said Malik Scott to YSM Sports Media. “What people have a problem with is the performance level. Him not going in there and performing at a certain level. We got to see what he wants to do. It’s up to him to see if he wants to have a good year in the division like I know he can. “The ability is there. Obviously, the hunger isn’t the same as the first two years after he turned pro because he’s waking up with silk pajamas. He’s getting in that Rolls Royce, and he’s got everything that he came into the game for.

It may not be the money that is the root of Wilder’s problems. The real issue is Malik’s attempt to change his fighting style to make him a boxer this late in his career. Deontay has been a one-armed slugger since his amateur days, and he’s not adapted well to Scott’s tinkering with his style. We saw that in Wilder’s recent loss to Joseph Parker, in which he moved around in circles for 12 rounds, failing to engage and losing a wide decision against a washed-up fighter.

Career On The Line

“There are things that he could do in training camp that he just couldn’t pull the trigger on in these fights. We have to see how 2025 comes out. Yeah, the second half of your career is coming off two losses from two different opponents,” said Scott.

“Yes, I would say definitely,” said Scott when asked if Wilder’s career is on the line for his next fight in 2025. Everything counts now. I wouldn’t say that because of the relationship I have with Deontay. He’s someone that gave me the opportunity when no one would,” said Malik when asked if he might choose to walk away and quit as Wilder’s coach if he continues not to listen to him by failing to follow his instructions.