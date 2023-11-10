Deontay Wilder Wants Face-To-Face Talks With Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder believes face-to-face talks will possibly get a fight between himself and Anthony Joshua made. How long have we been waiting for this heavyweight fight, how long have fans been teased by it? Far too long, that’s how long. Now, in what could be a last-ditch effort at trying to get the fight signed, sealed and delivered, former WBC heavyweight champ Wilder has called for a face-to-face meeting with former two-time heavyweight champ Joshua.

Speaking with Blue Blood Sports, Wilder said he is prepared to fly to England to sit down and talk with AJ.

“I just don’t know what’s up with Joshua, bro. Maybe I’m gonna have to go England and sit down with him on some real man s**t,” Wilder said. “I don’t want him to feel like I have anything against him. I know he’s afraid of me and I still say that to this day because he hasn’t done anything to prove differently. I know what fear is. I just feel like, if Joshua really wanted to fight me, he would do it. It’s up to the fighter at the end of the day. No matter what manager, promoter, whatever, when a fighter wants to fight another fighter, it’s gonna happen. Joshua, me and you is the biggest fight in the world, bro, what are you doing? How many people are you listening to? I really wanna talk to that dude.”

Eddie Hearn, who insists he wants to make the Wilder-Joshua fight, has told Boxing Social that Wilder is welcome to come across to the UK for talks, with both he and Joshua. So, can this fight still happen, can it be saved?

With talks swirling about the possibility of both Joshua and Wilder perhaps fighting man of the hour Francis Ngannou next, and with Wilder talking about going into MMA, all the fans want is for these two former champions to get it on. At last. Wilder and Joshua should have fought at least once, and years ago. Is Wilder now doing more than Joshua is to try and make it happen?