WATCH Live: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 rematch Live Stream





Today, FOX Sports and ESPN announce an extensive preview programming lineup in advance of the highly anticipated rematch between undefeated heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury taking place on Saturday, February 22 in a historic, joint presentation by FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Fury prepare for rematch on Feb.22

Their first meeting took place on Dec. 1, 2018 and saw Wilder retain his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. Now, as the two prepare for the rematch, preview programming coming to both networks include the in-depth four-part INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II series, the one-hour COUNTDOWN: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II special, as well as a live PRESS CONFERENCE.

With a first look into the fighter’s preparation for their upcoming battle, INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (Part 1) premieres on Saturday, Jan. 25 (3:30 PM ET) on FOX and on ESPN2 on Thursday, Jan. 30 (8:30 PM ET).





Then, both Wilder and Fury escalate their war of words in the one-hour PRESS CONFERENCE: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II simulcast live on FOX and the ESPN App, Saturday, Jan. 25 (4:00 PM ET). The press conference will also be broadcast in Spanish on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes.

Wilder-Fury 2 countdown

The hour-long COUNTDOWN: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II, premieres on FOX on Saturday, Feb. 1 (5:00 PM ET), and on ESPN, Sunday, Feb. 2 (7:00 PM ET), going behind the scenes and inside the lives of both fighters as they prepare for their long-awaited rematch.

The INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II series continues to build anticipation for the heavyweight showdown throughout February: Part 2 premieres on FOX, Saturday, Feb. 1 (4:30 PM ET) and on ESPN, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:30 PM ET). Part 3 airs on FOX, Saturday, Feb. 8 (11:30 PM ET/PT) and on ESPN2 on Sunday, Feb. 9 (12:30 AM ET), while Part 4 wraps on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 16 (12:30 PM ET) and on ESPN on Sunday, Feb. 16 (7:00 PM ET).





The COUNTDOWN and INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II series are produced by Five Films, the multi-Emmy Award winning production company founded by Scott Boggins and Craig Jenest that established the popular “athlete-follow” and “team-follow” formats in sports television.

Below is the program premiere time and date for each network. Shows will re-air numerous times across FOX Sports and ESPN networks:

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (Part 1)

FOX, Saturday, Jan. 25 (3:30 PM ET)

FOX Deportes, Sunday, Jan. 26 (8:00 PM ET)

ESPN2, Thursday, Jan. 30 (8:30 PM ET); ESPN Deportes (8:00 PM ET)

PRESS CONFERENCE: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II

FOX, FOX Deportes, Saturday, Jan. 25 (4:00 PM ET)

ESPN Deportes, Saturday, Jan. 25 (4:00 PM ET)

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (Part 2)

FOX, Saturday, Feb. 1 (4:30 PM ET)

FOX Deportes, Monday, Feb. 3 (9:30 PM ET)

ESPN, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:30 PM ET)

ESPN Deportes, Saturday, Feb 8 (4:00 PM ET)

COUNTDOWN: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II

FOX, Saturday, Feb. 1 (5:00 PM ET)

FOX Deportes, Sunday, Feb. 2 (11:00 PM ET)

ESPN, Sunday, Feb. 2 (7:00 PM ET)

ESPN Deportes, Thursday, Feb. 6 (9:00 AM ET)

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (Part 3)

FOX, Saturday, Feb. 8 (11:30 PM ET/PT)

FOX Deportes, Monday, Feb. 10 (9:30 PM ET)

ESPN2, Sunday, Feb. 9 (12:30 AM ET)

ESPN Deportes, Thursday, Feb. 13 (8:00 PM ET)

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (Part 4)

FOX, Sunday, Feb. 16 (12:30 PM ET)

FOX Deportes, Monday, Feb. 17 (10:30 PM ET)

ESPN Sunday, Feb. 16 (7:00 PM ET)

ESPN Deportes, Thursday, Feb. 20 (10:30 PM ET)

Viewers can live stream the shows on the respective FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com or on the ESPN App or at ESPN.com.