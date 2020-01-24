RESULTS: Quigley stops Marin, Kerobyan KOs Cosio

Irish contender Jason Quigley (18-1, 14 KOs) made quick work of Fernando Marin (16-5-3, 12 KOs) by defeating him via knockout in the third round of a 10-round super middleweight battle in the main event of Golden Boy and DAZN’s Thursday Night Fights at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. Quigley ended matters with a time of 1:47 of the aforementioned round. The event was streamed live on DAZN, RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





“I was catching him with some good shots in the second round,” said Jason Quigley. “He’s got a hard head; I’ll tell you that. I knew he could take some heavy shots. I was happy to get him out of there in the third round. I think everyone knows me well. I like to get into a brawl. That was my downfall in the past. Tonight, working with Andy Lee was great. We’re maturing and progressing every time.”

Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (14-1, 9 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. stopped

Azael Cosio (21-9-2, 18 KOs) of Santa Marta, Panama via knockout in the second round of an eight-round super welterweight fight. Kerobyan won with time of 2:07 of the round just mentioned.

“I think I did great. Fighting in my hometown is such a big deal,” said Ferdinand Keroyban. “It gave me more motivation to get the knockout win. I feel like this was a great way to start off the year. I’m going to keep going. For everyone who’s watching, keep tuning in. I’m going to keep putting on a show.”





Mihai Nistor (2-0, 2 KO) of Bucharest, Romania beat Jaime Solorio (12-4-2, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico via knockout in the first round of an eight-round heavyweight fight. Nistor won with a time of 2:24 of the aforementioned round.

“I felt great,” said Mihai Nistor. “I trained a lot for this fight. Now I must wait for my next fight.”

Gregory “Goyo” Morales (11-0, 7 KOs) of Villa Union, Mexico stopped Giovanni Delgado (16-10, 9 KOs) of Tacubaya, Mexico via knockout in the fourth round of a six-round featherweight fight. Morales won with time of 0:58 of the round just mentioned.





“I felt amazing. I was calm and did what I had to do,” said Gregory Morales. “My opponent was tough. He had an awkward style. He knew how to cover my punches. Besides that, it was an easy fight. I’m going to stay active and build my record. I’m going to be even more active than last year.”

Eduardo Reyes (10-17, 6 KOs) of Tamaulipas Mexico defeated Daniel Perales (11-20-2, 5 KOs) of Nuevo Leon, Mexico via unanimous decision in a four-round welterweight bout. Reyes won with scores 36-40, 37-39 and 36-40.

“This was a good fight,” said Eduardo Reyes. “We thought my opponent was going to be tougher. I dominated the fight. I felt strong. Once we saw my opponent couldn’t go forward anymore, I started to box him without taking too many risks.”

Quigley vs. Marin was a 10-round super middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event took place Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. The event was streamed live on DAZN, RingTV.com and on

Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.