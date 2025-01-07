Deontay Wilder Set For April Ring Return, Opponent To Be Announced Saturday

It seems we have not yet seen the last of former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder, even if we may well have seen the last of his once-vaunted, indeed lethal punching power. Wilder, who has not scored a KO win since back in October of 2022, this his quick icing of sparring partner Robert Helenius, is as we know coming off two back-to-back losses.

Last seen being stopped in pretty sad fashion by a Zhilei Zhang who was able to eat up what was left of the formerly feared “Bronze Bomber,” Wilder dropped a wide decision against Joseph Parker six months prior. Now, according to a tweet from Manouk Akopyan, Wilder, 43-4-1(42) will return to action in April, on a BLK Prime promoted fight.

“I’m told @BronzeBomber will return for a comeback fight in April on BLK Prime. Wilder and manager Shelley Finkel will meet with the media in Los Angeles on Saturday to announce the opponent.”

So, has Wilder got anything left to offer? Now aged 39 and winless in four of his last five fights, it looked in both the Parker and the Zhang fights like Wilder was out of bullets, shot. It will of course be interesting seeing who Wilder is matched with in his April return. The names that are swirling around as possibilities include Francis Ngannou (this a fight that would pull in a big crowd, of curiosity seekers if nothing else), Guido Vianello, and Jermain Franklin.

BLK Prime previously staged a Terence Crawford fight, this Crawford’s fight with David Avanesyan, while it is rumoured BLK Prime may get hold of Devin Haney’s comeback fight that is set for March.

Wilder, who most likely gave everything he had left in his three wars with Tyson Fury, might be able to pick up a comeback win or two, but it seems he will never again be an elite heavyweight. That said, a man who can punch as hard as Wilder once could – and might be able to do again – can never be completely written off.