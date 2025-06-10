Hearn Says He’s Going To Do “Everything I Can” To Make A Deontay Wilder-Dave Allen Fight

Eddie Hearn says he is going to do “everything I can” to make a fight between his guy Dave Allen and Deontay Wilder, this providing Wilder wins his June 27 comeback fight with Tyrrell Herndon, and providing Allen wins a fight Hearn says he will have in September. Speaking with IFL TV once again, Hearn said that Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel “likes the fight,” and that it could take place in an arena such as The O2 or The Manchester Arena, where Hearn envisages a definite sell-out.

“I have heard that Shelly Finkel likes the Dave Allen fight for Deontay Wilder,” Hearn said. “If Allen wins in September, I’m going to do everything I can to make Wilder-Allen. Mate, how big is that fight? You know that fight sells out the O2, Manchester Arena and all those, and some.”

Could Wilder’s comeback ignite a UK frenzy?

It will of course be interesting seeing how Wilder, 43-4-1(42) and now aged 39, looks in his comeback fight with the little-known Herndon. Anything other than a KO win, preferably an explosive KO win, would not be good enough. Wilder has to show us that the power is still there, this after those bad nights against Joe Parker and Zhilei Zhang. For even a KO win over Herndon, if explosive, would make some fans feel that Wilder is back.

Allen’s September victory: the ticket to a blockbuster?

Who Allen might fight in September is also an interesting subject, but the Wilder fight is the big one. It really would be a great thing for Allen, 24-7-2(19) to get this fight, to be able to obtain, as he says himself, financial security. But might Allen – who is coming off that career-high win over Johnny Fisher – go one better than that and actually beat Wilder? At this stage, we just don’t know.

Nothing can be written off in heavyweight boxing. With a strong under card, a Wilder-Allen fight would indeed be a massive hit here in the UK. And whoever won the fight, one thing we do know is this: a KO would be witnessed. Maybe a devastating one.