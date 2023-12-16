The Best Fights Ever On Showtime?

It is soon to be the end of an era, the end of a broadcasting era. Showtime, the network that televised so many great, epic and memorable fights over the course of 37 long years, will have their final televised boxing card tonight, and then it’s adios. And thanks for the memories. And there certainly are some great memories to look back on here.

A number of boxing web sites have got busy compiling a list of the greatest Showtime fights of all. Back in the day, it was very often HBO or Showtime a fight fan tuned into to see the stars, the big fights. Now, a couple of years or so after HBO turned its back on boxing, Showtime will sadly do the same. The future may well be streaming platforms, this is certainly what Eddie Hearn believes.

But for now, let’s look back at the best rumbles Showtime brought to us:

In no particular order:

Nigel Benn Vs. Gerald McClellan. A brutal fight that ended in tragedy. McClellan moved up to challenge super-middleweight champ Benn, who was a big underdog, and the two 168 pounders gave their all over the course of ten savage rounds. Benn got up from two knockdowns to stop a badly injured McClellan. Soon after, Gerald was taken to hospital, where he had brain surgery. Sadly, “The G-Man” never recovered from his injuries. This fight showcased all that is good and bad about this intoxicating sport.

Roberto Duran Vs. Iran Barkley. A classic rolling back of the clock by “Hands of Stone.” The former lightweight champ, at age 37, successfully challenged the huge for the weight middleweight champ Barkley. It was a close fight, with both men taking turns in thrilling us with some hefty punching, some incredible durability, and a whole lot of heart and guts. A late knockdown cemented Duran’s win the eyes of his adoring fans, with two of the three judges siding with Roberto. Adding greatly to this great fight, is the superb, you-could-listen-to-it-all-day duel commentary from Gil Clancy and, for my money, the best of them all, Al Bernstein.

Diego Corrales Vs. Jose Luis Castillo. For many, THE greatest fight ever, period. The lightweight title fight/war/slugfest for the ages “Chico” and his Mexican rival engaged in was truly thrilling, while the ending is the stuff of legend. Corrales literally bared his soul in somehow managing to get up from two heavy knockdowns to then turn the fight around in an unbelievable tenth round. Corrales, who tragically died just two years after this fight, became immortalised as a result of his almost inhuman heroics.

The Rafael Marquez Vs. Israel Vazquez rivalry. Four fights in total, three of them beautifully special. These two Mexican super-bantamweights unleashed hell on one another. Marquez drew first blood, stopping Vazquez in the first fight, Vazquez suffering a shattered nose. Vazquez came back to get revenge in an ever better fight, getting the stoppage win a round quicker than his rival had scored over him, this in round six.

Fight three was the best of the lot. For 12 superb rounds, these two showcased everything: boxing brilliance, heart, courage, chin, beautiful punching, and no quit whatsoever. It was a split decision win for Vazquez, and both men were busted up royally at the end, with Vazquez’ eyesight sadly paying the price. The fourth fight was a let-down, with a badly faded Vazquez being stopped in short order. Still, it is fitting that these two ended their fiercer than fierce series all even at 2-2.

Thanks for these great fights, and a whole lot of others, Showtime!