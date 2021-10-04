Deontay Wilder: I already knocked out Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder will be trying to knock out Tyson Fury for the second time this Saturday night in the third and possibly final fight of their series. Wilder will be looking to leave no doubt in the eyes of fans, judges, and the referee by knocking Fury out COLD to take back his WBC heavyweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If the referee is anything like the one that worked the first Wilder-Fury fight three years ago, Wilder may need to put Fury to sleep for a long time if he wants to receive credit for the stoppage.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) states that he already knocked Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) out in their first fight in 2018, but the referee didn’t give him credit for the stoppage when he chose to provide a count for the big 6’9″ British fighter.

Wilder: I ALREADY knocked out Fury

“Well, I’ve already knocked him out once before. I’m sure he replays that in his head over and over. That’s why he’s so brave to say I’m the most dangerous. I am; it’s true facts,” said Deontay to BT Sport Boxing in reacting to Fury saying that he’s the most dangerous heavyweight in the division.

That was the odd fight in which the referee Jack Reiss gave a count a while Fury was knocked unconscious by Wilder in the 12th. It looked bizarre. Unusually, when a fighter is as hurt as Fury was in this era, referees immediately stop the fight, but that didn’t happen.

You can argue that the vast majority of referees wouldn’t even consider giving a ten count to Fury with him unconscious in the 12th.

Wilder predicting a knockout on Saturday

“It’s not going to go the distance at all; I can’t see this fight going the distance,” said Wilder about his trilogy match with Fury.

“We want it more than him, and he hasn’t trained as hard as I’ve trained. He doesn’t want it as bad as I want it.

“For that reason, I cannot see this fight going long distance. This is the heavyweight division, and when people come out to see the heavyweight division, they come to see knockouts.

“They know when they come to see Deontay Wilder, they’re going to get just that. I’m going to deliver – again. I can’t wait,” said Deontay on his fight this Saturday night.

Fury had an extended training camp when he came down with COVID-19, which caused the initially scheduled date of July 24th to be postponed to October 9.

At the time of the postponement, Fury was reportedly having problems with his sparring partners in training camp. Having the fight moved to October gave Fury more time to get in better shape, and he looks a lot more solid now than he did last July.